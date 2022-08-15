Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 6:12 pm
FULTON, Ill. — A back-to-school car, truck, and motorcycle show is set for Aug. 20 at First Reformed Church, 510 15th Ave., Fulton.
Show starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. The River Bend Athletic Boosters are grilling lunch.
