CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center has announced interventional cardiologist Dr. Ali Albaghdadi has returned to the center effective Jan. 1.
He is board certified in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine.
He received his undergraduate degree from Loyola University in Chicago and his medical degree from Rosalind Franklin School of Medicine/Chicago Medical School. He is fellowship-trained in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular medicine from the University of Iowa and in heart failure from Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. Dr. Ali completed his residency in internal medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
Prior to his most recent position as a staff physician in the department of cardiology at Monroe Clinic in Monroe, Wisconsin, Dr. Ali was a staff physician in the department of cardiology at Medical Associates in Clinton. He served as director of Medical Associates Outpatient Heart Center in 2018, director of cardiac rehabilitation services from 2013 to 2018, and director of cardiovascular services and cardiac catheterization laboratory from 2010 to 2013, both at MercyOne Clinton.
“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Ali and his family back to MercyOne and the Clinton community,” said Ryan Grekoff, senior vice president, MercyOne Medical Group – Clinton. “Dr. Ali’s dedication, knowledge and expertise will serve our community well.”
Dr. Ali is currently accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with him at MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza, call (563) 519-1844.
