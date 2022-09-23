CLINTON – A presentation given by Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy at the Vision of the District luncheon held at Rastrelli’s restaurant Sept. 15 presented community leaders with a look at Clinton Community College’s Career Advancement Center, formerly the Career and Technical Education Center, scheduled to open Oct. 1.
Construction of the 26,700 square foot building at 1210 11th Ave. South, designed by Studio 483 Architects out of the Quad-Cities, began Oct. 20, 2021. DeLacy toured the facility Sept. 14 with CCC President Brian Kelly while about 25 contractors continued work to complete it.
Upon entering the building, DeLacy found one side of the building dedicated to culinary arts and agriculture, while more traditional technical education will take place on the other side. He observed a significant amount of work being done in the Construction Technology room and the Advance Manufacturing room essentially being used for storage at the time, but the Welding Technology room contained all brand new and, DeLacy said, impressive equipment.
An estimated 150 juniors and seniors are committed to attending the facility from Clinton, Camanche, Northeast, and Easton Valley school districts. These students have the opportunity to earn college credits at no cost to them via Career Academy partnerships between EICC and area high schools.
Programs on Agriculture, Automotive Technology, Construction Technology, Culinary Arts, Engineering Technology, Education, Healthcare, Information Technology, and Welding Technology will also help to create a future workforce that’s prepared for the demands of employers in the area.
“I think one of the major challenges as superintendent now,” DeLacy said, “is looking at grades seven through 10, because we actually have to give the kids some skill sets before they get to this building.”
A public open house is scheduled for Oct. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.