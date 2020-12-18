CLINTON — November’s COVID closures forced Carousel Dance Studio to postpone its winter performance, moving it from Dec. 19 to Feb. 6.
The performance was scheduled for Saturday at Clinton High School’s Vernon Cook Theater. But dance instructor Linda Luckstead was never sure when Clinton schools would have class, and students’ practices correlate with school days.
Then on Nov. 17, Carousel posted on its Facebook page that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had mandated the closure of dance studios. Carousel told dancers that it would postpone its winter show and would resume class when the governor allowed.
Classes resumed after Thanksgiving, but the winter program was still off until 2021.
“Actually, because of everything that happened before, right around March, we started trying to get a little smarter,” Luckstead said. Uncertain that Carousel would be able to have a show for Christmas, Luckstead chose themes that could be performed anytime during the year.
One program is called Seasons of Love, and the other is Music from the ‘80s, Luckstead said.
“I actually got COVID, and I had to quarantine for 18 days,” Luckstead said. She has returned to work following her illness, but dancers aren’t preparing for the program yet.
“We’re more into teaching technique,” Luckstead said. “Some of the dances we haven’t even started yet.”
But Luckstead doesn’t like to start practicing programs too early, she said. “I’ve been teaching ... 60 years, and I have never done it that way.” The dancers — especially the small ones — get tired of the same routine.
The dancers will take time off for the Christmas holiday and return to the studio Jan. 4 when they will get more serious about program material.
“We spend all our time working on technique in all the idioms of dance,” Luckstead said. Students range from 3 years old to nearly 70.
“I have an adult class,” Luckstead said. “They do it just for the fun of it.” Some danced when they were younger and never really got it out of their hearts, she said.
But February’s program will feature students up to the age of 21 — nearly 50 of them. Students will perform ballet, tap, jazz and modern. “Some of our dancers take all four idioms.”
Though Luckstead understands the COVID caution, she wishes the performance could have taken place this weekend.
“I think if we could have done it when we wanted to, it was very uplifting,” Luckstead said.
