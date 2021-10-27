CLINTON — Pipe-fitters, electrical workers, masons and other construction workers walked off the Wilson Building job site Wednesday as representatives from the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters picketed against wages.
"Everyone on this job is paying standard wages except Clinton Engineering," said Royce Peterson, a business representative for the Council of Carpenters.
Two representatives of the Council held signs and walked in front of the Wilson building on Fifth Avenue South in Clinton Wednesday morning while another two walked the back. The picketers want to make the public aware of the wage discrepancy, said Peterson.
"And I'm here for solidarity," said Council of Carpenters Business Representative Tony Govea.
The only people working at the Wilson building Wednesday were Clinton Engineering workers and a Bush Construction supervisor, said Peterson. He couldn't say for sure that other sub-contractors walked off the job because of the picket, but they were not working Wednesday morning, Peterson said.
"We're not here to shut down any work," Peterson said. "We're trying to keep our area standard wages."
Peterson said he's not sure how long the picketers will be at the site or what the end result will be. The Council wants to raise public awareness, he said.
