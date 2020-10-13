URBANA, Ill. — Three Illinois 4-H members have received a $1,000 college scholarship for their excellence in the 4-H dairy cattle project area.
Delana Erbsen and Payton Erbsen, both of Carroll County, and Wyatt Zehr of Livingston County, were awarded scholarships for their top placings in the 2020 Superior Young Dairy Producer Contest at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
The scholarships were provided by the Illinois 4-H Foundation through a gift from Prairie Farms Dairy. The contest promotes youth development, career development, and personal growth through increased knowledge of the dairy industry.
“This contest complements 4-H work by inspiring personal growth and career development in animal science,” said Dan Jennings, University of Illinois Extension 4-H animal science educator. Eleven youths participated in the dairy contest. A separate contest is held for youths involved in beef cattle, sheep, and swine. More than $500,000 in college scholarships have been awarded to winners of the annual contest since its beginning.
Youth compete in three phases. The first phase tests the members' cattle management knowledge related to nutrition, herd health, reproduction, and marketing. Phase one winners included Delana and Payton Erbsen.
During the third phase, youths evaluate movement and body condition of dairy cattle. Delana Erbsen was a top finisher.
Carroll-Whiteside 4-H participate in horse hippology virtual contest
MORRISON, Ill. — The Carroll/Whiteside 4-H Horse Hippology participants had great results at the Virtual State Contest on Sept. 12. The online contest was open to those who qualified based on performance at the regional hippology virtual contest. The contest is individual testing on horse judging, oral questions and a written test. Individual winners for the contest from Carroll/Whiteside 4-H were:
- Sr. Division: Olivia Charles, first (Carroll) and Tea Thomas, fourth (Whiteside).
- Intermediate Division: Talisa Thomas, first (Whiteside) and Abigail Schmidt, ninth (Carroll).
- Jr. Division: Linnea Thorngren, ninth (Carroll).
Carroll County 4-H News
The Carroll County Kids 4-H and Cloverbud Club will meet at Point Rock Park in Mount Carroll, Illinois at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. They will be visited by K-9 Handler Chief Deputy Mike Holland from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to learn about being a K-9 officer. If you have a youth between the ages of 5 and 18 who would like to attend this meeting to learn about 4-H and being a K-9 officer, call (815) 541-0605. If you have general questions about 4-H or are interested in joining 4-H in another part of Carroll County, call Molly Sedig, 4-H program coordinator, at (217) 300-0336.
Carroll-Lee-Whiteside counties looking for master naturalists
What is a naturalist? A dictionary definition would read like this: “A naturalist studies the natural environment, generally with a broad range of interests.” A naturalist has a love of the outdoors and loves to share what they know about nature with others.
The University of Illinois Extension will be offering master naturalist training starting January 2021. For more information, contact Mary Nelson at (815) 632-3611 or email mnelsn25@illinois.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.