CLINTON — The Clinton Area Showboat Theatre has announced local auditions for its 2021 season.
Auditions will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the conference center in the EconoLodge/Quality Inn & Suites, 2300 Lincoln Way, Clinton.
At that time, CAST officials are only auditioning adult women for their production of “Church Basement Ladies” and teens for the Deckhand program, including their production of “Pinkalicious! The Musical,” due to pandemic safety restrictions they are anticipating for this summer.
All auditioners are asked to prepare a one-minute monologue and 32 bars of a musical theater song. Bring sheet music in the appropriate key; an accompanist will be provided. Covid-safety protocols will be enforced, and there will not be a dance call. Producing Artistic Director James Beaudry and Education Director Phaul Fishman will be in attendance.
Members of the Actors’ Equity Association and local non-union actors who wish to be considered for any of CAST’s other productions should refer to the website for information on setting up a video audition. All performers in main stage shows must participate in union safety protocols.
The Showboat Deckhands program is a summer-long opportunity for high school students to participate in and observe all aspects of the professional theater company. Throughout the summer Deckhands will perform and present a Theatre for Young Audiences production, serve as junior camp counselors, perform in the Showboat’s education programs, and assist technical professionals in an area of their choosing.
Children under 14 who wish to participate this summer will be welcome to take part in CAST’s week-long educational theater camp. This will take place June 14 through 19. More information will be available closer to the event.
For more information and to sign up for an audition slot, visit www.clintonshowboat.org.
