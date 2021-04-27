CLINTON — The Clinton Area Showboat Theater will host its annual summer theater camps Monday through Saturday, June 14 through June 19.
Young people ages 6-10 and 11-14 will be welcome to participate in the week-long program. CAST’s Deckhands will present “Pinkalicious the Musical,” based on the acclaimed children’s book series, on July 7, 10, 14 and 17. Phaul Fishman will return to CAST this summer as education director.
CAST’s theater education programs introduce young people to the theater arts, including acting, singing, dancing and stagecraft, with the goal of instilling in them the confidence to develop and communicate with their own unique voices. Each year, close to 100 young people from the greater Clinton area participate in these programs.
Fishman also served as education director in 2019.
“I love the youth theater camp because it is a playspace for creative individuals for ages 6-14,” Fishman said. “It is a safe space to explore storytelling through song and movement while making lifelong friends along the way. It gets kids excited about the arts, and what they can do to better the community. The camp is also a great training ground for the Deckhand Company when they enter high school.”
The Deckhand Program serves as a bridge between youth theater and CAST’s professional company, immersing teens in every aspect of the professional season of shows. They also perform in the children’s shows presented by CAST. This year, the Deckhands will present the beloved stage adaptation of “Pinkalicious” for four performances in July. Tickets are $7.
The cost of the youth theater camp is $100 and includes a T-shirt and all supplies. Ages 6-10 will meet from 9 a.m. to noon, and ages 11-14 will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, June 14 through 19. The week will end with a public performance by each group. This year’s programs will take place at the Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
For more information, visit www.clintonshowboat.org. Registration and ticket sales will begin when the CAST box office opens in May.
