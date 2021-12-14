DEWITT — Is your cattle operation a business or a lifestyle? Cattle in the Green helps producers achieve both by focusing on a different way to evaluate the operations success.
Through group discussion and case studies, participants will learn how to make fixed assets work for the operation rather than add to overhead costs. Sessions will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 and 25 and Feb. 1 and 8 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. A light meal will be served.
The fee is $50 for the first person from an operation and $20 for each additional member. Couples and business partners are encouraged to attend because gaining multiple perspectives on the cattle operation is always more powerful when planning and making decisions. A commitment to attend all four sessions is requested because each class builds upon the information and discussion of the previous session.
Registration is limited to 24 participants so be sure to register by the Jan. 6 deadline by calling the Clinton County Extension office at (563) 659-5125.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.