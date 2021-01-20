DEWITT — The Cattlemen's Association banquet has become a drive-thru event due to COVID, but the 14-ounce ribeye steaks remain constant.
"We normally have a banquet," Travis Schroeder, of the Cattlemen's Association, said Tuesday. This year, with COVID and a large older membership, the Cattlemen will have a drive-thru supper Saturday.
"We usually hand out awards and honor older members … in the community, that raised cattle for a long time," said Schroeder. This year, a handout of accomplishments and scholarship winners will accompany carry-out dinners at the DeWitt Fairgrounds.
The extra money will go to scholarship funds, Schroeder said.
According to the report that members will receive with their steak dinners, the association awarded scholarships to six high school students: Paige Griem, Kelsey Holdgrafer, Ciera Krogman, Beth Lamp, Robert Schaeffer Jr. and Judd Swanton.
The Cattlemen opened a benefit account to help local cattleman Seth Wilson, who was injured in a farm accident in March; used county grant funds to support CAC Media Group, a group of local students who promote agriculture in newspapers, social media, radio, podcasts and television; and donated $1,650 to the Beef Quarters, a food venue at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
The Cattlemen donated $200 in beef certificates to each of the schools in the county to help with the cost of beef for their home economics and culinary classes.
"They have a hard time funding for beef because it’s a more expensive meat," Schroeder said.
The Clinton County Cattlemen's Association has just over 150 registered members, and between 200 and 300 people attend the banquet, Schroeder said.
The Cattlemen are using local businesses to fill drive-thru menu. The ribeye steaks come from Fareway, the sides — party potatoes and green beans — will be catered by Buzzy's in Welton, and cookies come from the Buttercream Bakeshop and Sprinkles in DeWitt, Schroeder said.
The goal of the Cattlemen's Association is to promote beef, said Schroeder. "We try to get together once a month and go to other things that are going on in the community."
The Association advertised its product on a billboard along U.S. 30 west of Clinton this year and sponsored trophies at the Clinton County Fair, the Cattlemen's report says.
Ciera Krogman is the 2021 Clinton County Cattlemen's Queen, and Megan Clark and Ella Krukow are 2021 Royalty.
