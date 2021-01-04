LOW MOOR — The cause of a fire that destroyed a house in Bryant New Year’s Day will never be known, Low Moor Fire Chief Derek Hoenig said Monday.
“There’s not enough structure left to do the investigation,” Hoenig said.
Brittany and Roman Dombrowski awoke to smoke in their home about 2:15 a.m. Jan. 1, they said. They escaped the home without injury and called 911.
“We got paged for report of smoke in the residence,” Hoenig said. “By the time we got there, fire was out every window.”
The rural Bryant home was about 9 miles north of Low Moor and is in the Low Moor fire district. The Dombrowskis said fire trucks arrived about 25 minutes after the call.
“It was fully engulfed by the time we got there,” Hoenig said.
The house burned quickly, according to the Dombrowskis. They told a neighbor that the house was reduced to ashes by 4:30 a.m.
Low Moor fought the blaze with a pumper tanker, a tanker, 4,000 gallons of water, an emergency medical vehicle, six firefighters and three EMTs, Hoenig said.
The Low Moor Fire Department called for mutual aid from Charlotte and Goose Lake, and when it received no response, paged Andover, Preston and Miles, Clinton and Camanche, Hoenig said.
“And that was all for tankers and manpower.”
The Dombrowskis said Friday morning that they were staying with relatives until they made other living arraignments. They had owned the house since April, they said, and it was insured.
