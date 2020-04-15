CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency board supports an initiative to increase countywide recycling.
Board representative Garey Chrones, of DeWitt, suggested the board set up locations throughout Clinton County to give all county residents an opportunity to recycle. The initiative is focused for residents out in the county.
"DeWitt would have a location where those close to our town could come in and drop off their recycling and then we'll take care of making sure that somehow or another it gets to the landfill," Chrones said. "We'll have to work out the details through our provider. Our carrier."
Chrones believes the board representatives will have to go through the city councils to make sure they support the initiative.
Welton representative Daniel Vosatka questioned whether the old landfill in Welton could be used as a recycling collection point.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Director of Operations Brad Seward said the location has a rough road that is not well taken care of. He believes a location on the edge of town would be a better location for county residents to drop off recycling. He said the agency does not have trucking capability to bring in recycling so it would be up to individual communities to bring the recycling to the landfill.
Chrones said DeWitt would work on getting a dumpster and having Republic take the recycling as an extra load.
"We just might do it as a test just to kind of see how it goes and see what actually gets dropped off in it to see how it works," Chrones said."But we do want to try and go ahead and get Clinton County embracing the recycling as well."
Camanche board representative Paul Varner cited Camanche's recent changeover to Republic for garbage and recycling, stating they do have containers for recycling. Varner said the city had to utilize cameras because people were putting garbage into the recycling containers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.