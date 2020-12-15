CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency board authorized the wage committee to look into a request from employees for increased pay due to more responsibilities.
A public drop-off employee resigned Sept. 23. The agency has since operated with three recycling employees covering the vacancy left by the one employee. Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Director of Operations Brad Seward said public dropoff “seems to be going pretty well.” While there is support for having an employee run the public drop-off full time, Seward supports having multiple employees fill the role.
“We had some employee input that suggested we have one of the employees from recycling possibly run that full time and go to two full-time employees at recycling,” Seward said. “This is from somebody outside of the recycling center. The issue I think would arise with people taking time off and causing a lot of stress and backing up the operation. I think a team approach is actually better for that reason.”
Seward noted the recycling employees have requested an additional $3 per person per hour. Seward confirmed there was pushback from other employees about additional compensation.
Clinton County representative Tom Determann does not want to consider a wage adjustment in the middle of the fiscal year. This is something that can be looked at when they discuss wages next year, he believes.
Camanche representative and CCASWA Board Chairman Paul Varner also does not support addressing the wage increase request at this time, stating he is “not crazy about changing horses in the middle of the stream.” They already have an established contract with the employees for one year, which is not that long for the employees to wait and for the agency to see how they do with the new roles, he believes.
Low Moor representative Brandi Pray believes the agency has routinely given the employees reasonably fair raises without adding too much work over the years.
Seward confirmed the employees right now are spending up to 3 1/2 hours per day at the public dropoff. It is not all three employees at once, he added.
The board approved a motion for the wage committee to consider the request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.