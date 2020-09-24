CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency will continue to accept yard waste generated by the August derecho storm.
Clinton County residents can bring in brush for no charge until Oct. 31 during normal business hours.
Normal hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Normal fees apply for garbage disposal.
Any questions can be directed to the CCASWA at 243-4749.
