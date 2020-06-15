CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency board has voiced support to send mailings throughout the county for recycling education.
CCAWSA Director of Operations Brad Seward said Scott County and its recycling partners, including Clinton County, have applied for an education grant. The grant funds will be used to pay for development and distribution of direct mail pieces with information about recycling correctly through the program and its partners, Seward said.
City of Clinton Board representative Bill Schemers believes there is a need to educate city of Clinton residents on recycling. Schemers said residents in some cases are using every container they have for trash.
“We’re going to work with Scott County to do an educational piece,” Schemers said. “And apparently that’s extremely needed in the city of Clinton and along with some warnings going out. I do feel badly. Some of the stories that I got from your crew out here is unfortunate. Because there could be better time and money spent not having to clean out trash, quite frankly.”
Schemers said city residents did a good job when the process first started, adding “apparently it’s just been kind of forgotten.”
Low Moor representative Brandi Pray believes an educational piece for the county is vital.
“I had no idea that 80% of my garbage could be recycled until I was on this board,” Pray said.
Seward said he thinks the information will be customizable to Clinton County, which he intends to confirm. Camanche representative and CCASWA Board Chairman Paul Varner believes the information will be received better if it is able to be customized.
DeWitt representative Garey Chrones said that if the information is customizable, the county could include a phone number for residents to call, if needed. He said they could also put a location in the county where they can drop off loads other than the Clinton County landfill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.