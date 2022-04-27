CLINTON — The 41st Annual Clinton Community College Alumni Association Outstanding Awards were presented April 25.
Since 1981, the CCC Alumni Association has been recognizing outstanding contributions to Clinton Community College. The CCC Student Senate also announced three awards at the annual event.
CCC President Dr. Brian Kelly welcomed students, staff, faculty and honorees. CCC Alumni Association representative Jenny Green congratulated the 2022 CCC graduates and recognized past recipients of the Outstanding Awards. Student Senate President Shania Mussmann and Student Senate Secretary Amanda Ganzer awarded three awards:
- Club of the Year – The Gaming Guild. This award goes to a student club or organization that fulfills its mission to the fullest and creates productive involvements for the Clinton Campus by performing various social and educational activities that result in outstanding student engagement and leadership.
- Above and Beyond Student Award - Phi Theta Kappa officers MacKenzie Jackley, Payton Cernak, Dasana Moore and Shania Mussmann. This award is for a current student who goes above and beyond to participate, engage, and contribute at Clinton Community College. This student contributes in their classes, with their instructors, classmates, and CCC. They show effort, creativity, innovation and overall helpfulness in their classes, with fellow students, staff, and faculty and has positively impacted the CCC community. These four students have gone above and beyond in many ways over the last year by contributing to the completion of the award-winning Honors in Action Project, completion of the PTK College Project, and helped the chapter secure another year of being 5 STAR status.
- Friend of Student Senate - Custodians Mary Dierksen, Jody Feller, Ayna Garedew, and Marion Short. Student Senate wanted to recognize a campus department, staff member or faculty member for their commitment of hard work. This award is given to those who help students every single day. The recipients are not only a friend to Student Senate, but to all of the CCC campus.
The 2022 CCC Alumni Association Outstanding Awards were presented to:
- Outstanding Business Associate – Ascentra Credit Union Foundation.
- Outstanding Friend of the College – Bill Homrighausen.
- Outstanding Alumnus – Roger Hill, Class of 1967.
- Outstanding Staff/ Faculty Member – Shawn Hamerlinck.
- Outstanding Volunteer – Margo Hansen.
- Outstanding Graduate – Class of 2022.
The CCC Outstanding Awards are the first of many celebrations as the college prepares for the 75th graduation on May 6.
“We are fortunate to be part of a college and community that cares deeply about student success," Kelly said. "Our Alumni Association Outstanding Awards give us the opportunity to highlight some of these essential partnerships and contributions."
The CCC Alumni Association has been serving Clinton Community College since 1981. The CCC Alumni Association awards four annual scholarships to CCC students, including the Connie Seifert Memorial Honor Scholarship. To learn more about the CCC Alumni Association, contact Ann Eisenman at 244-7040 or aeisenman@eicc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.