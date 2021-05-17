CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Alumni Association has been honoring those who have made “outstanding” contributions during the year. In 2021, the Alumni Association is celebrating the 40th year of honoring outstanding contributions to Clinton Community College.
The 2021 Outstanding Awards this year are presented to:
Outstanding Business Associate – Clinton and Jackson County school districts superintendents and their school boards
The 2021 Outstanding Business Associate award is being awarded to the Clinton and Jackson County school superintendents and their boards. Because of their support of the March 2 Eastern Iowa Community Colleges bond referendum to fund the expansion of the Career and Technical centers and programming, the measure passed by more than 88% in the two counties. The superintendents and boards from large and small schools demonstrated their support through the 10-year seats for students in the variety of Career and Technical programming. The superintendents have been partners in the planning and promotion of the bond. School districts in Clinton and Jackson counties include Calamus Wheatland, DeWitt Central, Northeast, Camanche, Clinton, Maquoketa, Easton Valley, and Bellevue.
Outstanding Friend of the College – Eventide Guild at Trinity Lutheran Church
Nominated by the Clinton Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter, the Eventide Guild at Trinity Lutheran Church has donated signed holiday cards and all-occasion cards for the Cards for the Troops Campaign. These cards are signed with a personal note of encouragement for soldiers and veterans, then sent to troops in the field and in veteran hospitals all over the world. In 2020, signed cards were send to a unit serving in Vincenza, Italy.
Outstanding Graduate – Amy Monti
The 2021 Outstanding Graduate is Amy Monti. She has worked in the Learning Center as a tutor and she is also a Student Ambassador and is the president of CCC Student Senate. In fall 2019, Monti was a helpful senator who gave great input and helped facilitate multiple student events. In spring 2020, she was handed the presidency position where she was leading a governing body in the midst of a pandemic. She has continued to lead the Student Senate by leading meetings and approving financial proposals. She has also spent a lot of time prepping for and facilitating events. Without her help, student activities during the pandemic would have looked very different.
Outstanding Alumnus – Marcia Larson
Marcia Larson is a member of the CCC Class of 2008. Larson began her tenure at Clinton Community College not as an employee but as a student, stating in 2005, “In 2003, all three of my children were enrolled at Clinton Community College. They talked me into taking a couple of classes. I thoroughly enjoyed my classes and the wonderful people I met that worked at the college.” Soon Larson was one of those CCC employees she had admired, first in Student Services and then in her role as academic advisor and ADA liaison. During her time as an employee, she completed her associates and bachelor degrees. She has served in many Eastern Iowa Community College committee roles, community volunteer roles, and was president of the CCC Alumni Association. Larson was recognized as a YWCA Woman of Achievement.
Outstanding Staff/Faculty Member – Rob Schadt
The 2021 Outstanding Staff/Faculty Member is Rob Schadt. Schadt currently serves as an academic adviser and manages career services for Clinton Community College. Nominators state, “Rob has a welcoming disposition and makes students feel at ease and comfortable. He doesn’t just answer a student’s immediate question but anticipates the additional information that they need to help them to be successful and well informed.” This type of customer care extends to his role as a Phi Theta Kappa advisor. In that role, he worked closely with the military group in planning for the Cards for the Troops project, collecting holiday cards for members of the military serving in Vincenza, Italy and in American military hospitals. In addition to being an adviser in his current role, he will be transitioning to the role of academic advisor/ADA liaison. He will work with students to be successful. He also serves on the Paul B. Sharar Foundation Scholarship Awarding Committee, Orientation Team, EICC Career Services Committee, EICC Undocumented Students Task Force, United Way MENtoring reading program at Camanche Elementary School, and bell ringing for the Salvation Army. He also was instrumental in setting up a “tie” library for CCC students so they would have a proper tie to wear to an interview.
Outstanding Volunteer – Derecho cleanup volunteers
The 2021 Outstanding Volunteers have worked countless hours during daylight hours since Aug. 10, 2020 when the derecho’s sustained 100-plus mph winds blew through eastern Iowa, leaving miles of destruction, including damage to Clinton Community College and the CCC Bickelhaupt Arboretum. These dedicated volunteers might have picked up sticks around the CCC main campus, and they worked for the months since the storm to clear sticks, logs and other residue left behind from the 20 destroyed and 78 damaged trees at the arboretum. Volunteers came alone or with family and friends. They hauled heavy loads. They helped remove the majestic 225-year-old bur oak, stately ginko, and the wispy Shademaster locust. With the cleanup comes the opportunity to plant new trees to showcase outstanding trees for years to come.
For more information about the CCC Alumni Association, contact Ann Eisenman at 244-7040 or aeisenman@eicc.edu.
