CLINTON — Clinton Community College has announced the winners of the 2023 High School Fine Arts Day, part of the Community College Month celebration.
Area students were invited to submit their artwork in four categories – painting, drawing, graphic design, and photography. The winner of each category received a 3-credit, on-campus art course funded through the CCC Paul B. Sharar Foundation.
Photography
1. Leadway to Devil’s Bathtub - Alysssa Vanderheiden, Calamus-Wheatland High School
Drawing
1. Emerging – Alexandria Petersen, Clinton High School
2. Your Pawn – Adreana Kerr, Central DeWitt High School
Painting
1. Hamar Woman – Alexsys Scheeper, Central DeWitt High School
2. Untitled – Maison Rihtar, West Carroll High School
Graphic Design
1. Typography Portrait – Brooke Cranke, Central DeWitt High School
2. Lavender and the Apothocary – Alyssa Vanderheiden, Calamus-Wheatland High School
Clinton Community College is one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. To learn about college programs, contact the college at (563) 244-7001 or visit www.eicc.edu.
