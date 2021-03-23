CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society hosted a virtual induction ceremony March 9, when 44 members were inducted into the CCC Alpha Theta Beta Chapter.
Students are invited to join Phi Theta Kappa if they have achieved a 3.5 grade-point average and earned 12 credit hours.
Phi Theta Kappa chapter officers Emma Zimmerman, treasurer, and Payton Cernek, secretary, served as the masters of ceremony. Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly welcomed the attendees, sharing congratulations to the students who have earned the opportunity to join Phi Theta Kappa.
CCC instructor and Medical Assistant Campus coordinator Amy Hartog spoke to the group on the PTK topic of the year, “To the Seventh Generation; Inheritance & Legacy”.
Hartog, a Guided Meditation Facilitator and instructor in yoga, Pilates and aerobics, shared her knowledge of the topic and encouraged the students to focus on good health and to relax through physical exercise and meditation.
The Alpha Theta Beta Chapter advisers are CCC instructors Gina Bielski and Shirley Turnis, and academic advisor and Career Services coordinator Rob Schadt.
“Clinton Community College has a very strong PTK chapter, led by passionate leader/educators,” Kelly said. “We are excited to welcome a new cohort of hard-working students to continue our tradition of academic excellence.”
The CCC chapter has earned 5-star status, signifying a high level of involvement by students. This includes an on-campus project. During the year, the Alpha Theta Beta Chapter has completed several projects including collecting Alumni memories, a little lending library, sending more than 1,000 holiday cards to military troops, and handing out stress relief bags to students and faculty during finals, upkeep with the pollinator garden, and pizza and bake sales. The chapter is also a REACH chapter, a designation for the high number of eligible students joining the organization.
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 1,200 chapters on two-year and community college campuses in all 50 of the United States, Canada, Germany, and Japan. Scholarships totaling more than $36 million are offered annually to Phi Theta Kappa students. Nearly 3 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 131,000 students inducted annually.
Clinton Community College’s Fall 2020 inductees into Phi Theta Kappa include:
Baldwin: Megan Carbonelli
Calamus: Alison Edens, Lauren Von Muenster
Camanche: Courtland Filgo, Ashton Haskell
Clinton: Keira Fullick, Adriana Gonzalez, Danielle Malone, Shania Mussmann, Tessa Anne Telford, Brian Witherspoon
DeWitt: Payton Cernek, Jaide Kueter, Jared Payne, Samantha Puck
Maquoketa: Kyler Beidler, Amber Humphrey
Miles: Evan Hansen, Coby Johnson, Cora Leonard
Preston: Nicole Zeimet
Wheatland: Kaylie Wilhelm
Colona, Illinois: Caitlyn Rasso
Fulton, Illinois: Grace Daley, Deidre Smith
Morrison, Illinois: Michael Melton
Savanna, Illinois: Zoe Schork
Clinton Community College’s Spring 2021 inductees into Phi Theta Kappa include:
Bellevue: Macy Heim
Bryant: Melissa Holdgrafer
Camanche: Rubie Blinkinsop, Emily Gregorich, Kamilla Jacobo
Clinton: Jena Austin, Paige Bauer, Kristy Peska
DeWitt: Isaac Frett
Goose Lake: Madison Martens
Maquoketa: Gracie Blair, Peter Carlson, Jenna Wiebenga
Sabula: Meyer Evan
Albany, Illinois: Ashley Maze
Fulton, Illinois: Adelie Mure-Ravaud, Trae Van Zuiden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.