CLINTON — Clinton Community College is hosting an artist reception for the exhibit by instructors Pat Cheak and Beth Wood in the CCC Art Gallery located in the college Library on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 3:30–5:30 p.m.
The CCC library is located at 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our talented faculty and the depth of their work," said CCC President Dr. Brian Kelly. "It’s amazing to me that the mediums reflect a side of these faculty we might not see in their daily work at the college. We are fortunate to have a very gifted and active faculty cohort at CCC.”
CCC instructor Pat Cheak is exhibiting a variety of his prints and blown glass pieces.
“The Cardinal prints are buried treasure from my MFA Show," he said. "This project started out with photographs of wooden cardinals I found in people's yards all over Illinois. I tried to talk to the home owners and found many of them to be very interesting and put as much time and effort tin their wooden creations as I did with my artistic expressions. I decided to make a series of silk screen prints of the images.
“Each print is one of a series of six to eight identical prints. Each print required eight different screens to complete. Silk screen inks only come in a few standard colors and I finger painted a mix of colors until I found a color I liked. Then I had to match the chosen color with a batch of ink large enough to print the edition. This project spanned years of effort from the collection of imagery to the months of printing the series.”
Beth Wood has been weaving rugs, placemats, towels, bags, hats and more since 1995. She is an artisan with the Walnut Grove Farm in Knoxville, Illinois. Beth, and her mother, Marjorie, started participating in the show in 1999.
Wood explained that she is inspired to weave because she can use a combination of her mathematical skills and creative abilities in her designs. Part of her psyche requires her to play with structure, perfection, and symmetry. These are the traits of many mathematicians. The other part of her psyche loves to play with color, texture, pattern, and form. These are the traits of many artists.
The next art exhibit is scheduled for November and December, and will feature CCC student graphic design pieces. For more information, contact CCC at 244-7001.
