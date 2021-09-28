CLINTON — Clinton Community College has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Iowa Top Workplaces.
This is the 10th consecutive time CCC has made the list. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Emergage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and a strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energate CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”
“We are fortunate to have a team that enjoys working hard together and is accomplishing great things in our region,” said CCC President Brian Kelly. “We are all united in a commitment and vision to student success and the community we serve. Although the past few years have been challenging, our team continues to show great resilience and dedication to our mission.”
Clinton Community College started as Clinton Junior College in 1946 when a public referendum was presented to the citizens of Clinton. The answer was a resounding “yes” and on Sept. 9 of that year, the college officially opened its doors at Clinton High School. The first class of 86 was comprised of many veterans of World War II.
In its 75-year history, Clinton Community College has grown in number of students, offerings, and campus locations. In 1966, Clinton Community College became one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, which includes Muscatine and Scott community colleges. CCC continued to grow in programs and students.
Today, CCC has 2,822 enrolled students. As a comprehensive community college, Clinton Community College offers more than college credit coursework. The college’s various non-credit departments provide Community Education classes, Adult Education classes and Business and Industry training. Thousands of area residents annually take advantage of these educational opportunities.
The CCC main campus is located at 1000 Lincoln Boulevard in Clinton, however CCC activities stretch to Clinton and Jackson counties. The college offers state-of-the-art technology including a college-wide wireless network, outlets, laptop computers, and the LCD projectors for classroom presentations and Zoom connected courses.
The 2009 science wing addition and renovations to the Biology and Microbiology classrooms offers students a superior education from experienced instructors in a first-rate learning environment. The college offers credit and non-credit classes at the CCC Maquoketa Center, which opened in the summer of 2009. In 2016, the college completed a facade and library renovation, including an innovative classroom located in the CCC Library. The Library also houses an art gallery with exhibits featuring a variety of artists and their unique artwork.
In March, the EICC district supported a $40 million bond referendum that will add new Career and Technology Education program facilities in Clinton, DeWitt, and Muscatine, and will expand offerings at the CCC Maquoketa Center and Scott Community College. The facilities begin opening their doors in fall 2022. Clinton Community College also offers classes in Camanche, DeWitt, Bellevue, Preston, Goose Lake and many other area communities.
