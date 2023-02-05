CLINTON — Clinton Community College B-rrry Scurry 4-mile run participants were blessed with a sunny 42 degree day for the 42nd annual event on Saturday.
The 397 runners and walkers took to the course at noon for the event that raises funds for the Paul B. Sharar Foundation B-rrry Scurry scholarship program. The participants ranged from almost 3 through 85.
Winner of the men’s division was Devin Allbaugh of Bettendorf, with a new course record of 19:18. The previous men’s record holder was Bryan Glass of Springfield, Illinois, with time of 20:15 set in 2005.
Winner of the female division was Brooke Sweeney-Adrian of Bettendorf, in a time of 27:39. Olivia Dietzel holds the women’s record with a time of 23:08 set in 2022.
The B-rrry Scurry raises funds for scholarships for Clinton Community College students. Since the beginning in 1981, 121 students have received B-rrry Scurry Scholarships, including the Jim Thyne Memorial B-rrry Scurry Scholarship named in honor of one of the founding race directors. Twenty sponsors join Clinton Community College to help offset the cost of the race. Visit Clinton donated the swag bags.
The B-rrry Scurry is a community event with more than 100 volunteers helping with registration, food, door prizes, and manning the course which runs throughout historic neighborhoods of Clinton. The City of Clinton and Clinton Police Department assist to make the race route safe for all participants.
“Mother Nature blessed us with a beautiful winter day for the 2023 CCC B-rrry Scurry," Race Director Ann Eisenman said. "Year after year sunny skies welcome runners and walkers to our event. CCC students benefit from the generosity of sponsors, the City of Clinton and Clinton Police, dozens of dedicated volunteers, and the hundreds of enthusiastic B-rrry Scurry runners and walkers who make this race one of the best in the Midwest.
"Today was a perfect day for a winter run and a new course record. Congratulations to Devin Allbaugh for his new course record, running an average of 4:50 per mile.”
The B-rrry Scurry record for coldest temperature was set in 1996, when the mercury dipped to 15 degrees below zero, with wind chill at 55 degrees below zero.
In addition to the age-group awards, B-rrry Scurry also hosts a B-rrry Challenge to all businesses and organizations. The winners are determined by the number of people the respective organization has entered in the race. Winner of the Large Group award was the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Urban Campus. The Small Group Challenge winner was the Riverfront Running Gang.
The Mississippi River Challenge offers participants of three Clinton races – the CCC B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run, the Pam Pray Memorial 4-Mile Run on April 2, and one of the three Clinton Half Marathon Races on Sept. 10 - the Mississippi River Challenge medal, a large commemorative medal sponsored by Howes & Jefferies Realtors and Hy-Vee.
There is no fee to participate; however, only the runners and walkers who complete all three races will earn the medal. This challenge is a great incentive for people to demonstrate their commitment to improved health. All three races will benefit from this partnership.
Results for the B-rrry Scurry are available online at www.eicc.edu/brrry and https://www.athlinks.com/event/5513/results/Event/1033174/Results. Visit the Clinton Community College B-rrry Scurry Facebook page for photos and more information.
