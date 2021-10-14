CLINTON - Clinton Community College, an Eastern Iowa Community Colleges campus, is celebrating the start of construction of the Career and Technical Education Center, with a ground-breaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at 1210 11th Ave. South, Clinton.
The ground-breaking ceremony is open to the public and includes a symbolic turning of the dirt with remarks hosted by CCC President Brian Kelly. Parking for the event is available at 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.
The 26,700-square-foot facility will house multi-purpose laboratories, classrooms, a student commons/lobby area and offices for instructors.
“The new Career and Technical Education Center will host our Career Academy partnerships with the region's high schools,” said Kelly. “This center aligns with both our college’s mission and the needs of the community, providing high-quality education and training that prepares a skilled workforce ready for the demands of our area employers.”
The Career and Technical Education Center and CCC’s Career Academies will provide participating high school juniors and seniors with the opportunity to earn college credit, at no charge, while still in high school. As an extension of the high school curriculum, students can pursue various in-demand career fields including:
· Agriculture
· Automotive Technology
· Construction Technology
· Culinary
· Engineering Technology
· Education
· Healthcare
· Information Technology
· Welding Technology
“This is an outstanding partnership with our school districts and local businesses to address a shifting workforce dynamic and provide additional opportunities for our community. We are excited to be a part of the solution,” said Kelly.
Studio 483 Architects, an architectural firm with offices in Rock Island, Illinois, and Davenport provided design services. Construction on the facility is scheduled to be complete by fall 2022.
For more information, and to view floor plans and artist’s renderings of the Career and Technical Education Center, visit eicc.edu/groundbreaking.
