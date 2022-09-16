CLINTON – Clinton Community College will celebrate Constitution Day on Monday, Sept. 19, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the CCC Auditorium.
The community is invited to attend.
“We are excited to host this event and provide our students with an opportunity to engage and participate in our democracy,” Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly said. “I would like to thank our elected officials and candidates for taking the time to come to the college.”
Constitution Day will include representatives from both parties in attendance along with information on how to get registered to vote.
Clinton County Democratic Party
• Admiral Michael Franken – Candidate for U.S. Senate.
• Jenny Hansen – Candidate for State Representative.
• Kay Pence – Candidate for State Representative.
Clinton County Republican Party
• Mike Wolf – Clinton County Attorney.
• Dustin Johnson – Clinton County Treasurer.
• Tom Determann – Clinton County Supervisor.
• Dan Srp – Clinton County Supervisor.
• Chris Cournoyer – Iowa State Senator.
At 1 p.m., CCC instructor Shawn Hamerlinck and Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker will share a presentation on the importance of registering to vote and getting out to vote. They will also show participants how to find information about the candidates so that voters are making educated decisions when voting.
The community is invited to view the Military Display of Honor. The Display of Honor is a tribute to honor, respect and remember the many sacrifices our nation’s men and women endure while serving in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and National Guard. This permanent display contains a plaque listing the name, branches of service and service dates for active duty and veteran students, faculty and alumni of Clinton Community College.
In September 2004, Congress passed and President Bush signed a bill that authorized federal funding for the U.S. Department of Education and other federal agencies. Included in this bill was a provision that colleges and universities who receive federal funding to provide an educational program on the U.S. Constitution to their currently enrolled students on the anniversary of the Constitution’s original signing on Sept. 17 of each year.
For more information, contact Mardell Mommsen at 244-7006 or mmommsen@eicc.edu.
