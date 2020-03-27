CLINTON — States all across the nation are trying to make sure health care officials fighting the coronavirus on the front lines are protected while they treat others.
Locally, the Clinton community has banded together to do just that, with Clinton Community College donating personal protective equipment from its nursing program to MercyOne Clinton employees.
Dawn Boettcher, of CCC, says many health officials have reached out to the college, and it was only right to give back.
"We made the decision to designate all supplies from our Nursing and Medical Assisting program at CCC to MercyOne," Boettcher said via email to the Clinton Herald.
Boettcher said the college donated approximately 80 isolation gowns, 400 masks, eight boxes of gloves, four boxes of alcohol wipes, and one box of sterile gloves.
"Mercy and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have had a wonderful partnership since the inception of our health programs. Our students and community members have benefited greatly over the years because of this partnership," she said.
With the strong relationship between MercyOne Clinton and CCC, Boettcher says even if the college hadn’t been asked, it would have stepped up. She mentioned that the need is there, and says the college is committed to always try to meet those needs to the best of its ability. Boettcher said the college gave MercyOne Clinton everything it had and wishes it had more to give.
Knowing the battle is far from over in this pandemic, the people at MercyOne Clinton say they are beyond appreciative for all of the local support they have received.
Julie Dunn, of MercyOne Clinton, say they are truly grateful to have the supplies as they go forward into the next several weeks, even if they are not sure what to expect. Nevertheless, Dunn says they are prepared.
"We are working closely with our community emergency management and Department of Public Health," Dunn said. "And are following guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health, CDC and World Health Organization. Hospitals across the nation are facing this unprecedented situation together."
Dunn says they are still accepting donations and if people would like to help, they can reach out to her at MercyOne Clinton.
