CLINTON - “Melanin Pillars of Excellence,” an art exhibit by Clinton Community College graduate Hayley Calvin, is being shown in the CCC Library Art Gallery, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.
Calvin earned her associate of arts degree in 2019, and earned a bachelors degree in graphic design in 2021 from the University of Northern Iowa.
In her artist narrative, Calvin writes: “This display highlights some influential African Americans who have contributed profoundly to Clinton, Iowa as well as some individuals who have made Black History through their achievements. I think it is important for people to realize the rich and amazing history that Clinton has. My hope is that this display will help encourage people, this Black History Month, to look into the life stories, historical contributions, and achievements of these individuals.”
Included in the display are community members such as Calvin’s grandmother, LaMetta Wynn, who was the first female African American mayor in Iowa; former Clinton Police Chief Brian Guy; and Clinton native Duke Slater, who went on to a career in the NFL after playing football at Clinton High School and the University of Iowa. The University of Iowa football field is named in his honor.
Others in the series are Barack and Michelle Obama, Harriett Tubman, Rosa Parks and Madame C.J. Walker, to name just a few of the colorful designs.
“We are honored to display Hayley’s exciting artwork in our gallery. Hayley’s work is engaging, locally connected, and opens the door to future exploration," said CCC President Brian Kelly. "It encourages viewers to explore the many influential leaders portrayed.”
Visit the CCC Library Art Gallery during regular college hours. For more information, contact Clinton Community College at 244-7001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.