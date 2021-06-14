MAQUOKETA — Clinton Community College’s Maquoketa Center will be the site of an open house June 23. Interested students can stop in over the lunch hour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or in the evening from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The Maquoketa Center and its Advanced Manufacturing Center are located at 501 W. Washington St., next to Maquoketa High School.
Instructors and staff members will be on hand to provide tours of the building and answer questions about programs and classes. The center offers college classes for those straight out of high school as well as older adults who have been away from the classroom for a few years.
New this fall, students can take the first semester of EICC’s new hands-on criminal justice program. The college created the program in response to the growing need for local law enforcement professionals. It is designed to prepare students directly for the workforce in the areas of law enforcement, corrections and security. Other programs include Welding/Manufacturing, Business, Administrative Office Professional and General Education courses.
The $1.5 million, 11,000-square-foot main building houses two state-of-the-art computer labs, a large meeting room, four classrooms and additional learning space. The manufacturing center includes 3,300 square feet of lab space, housing four horizontal mills, four vertical mills, eight Haas CNC simulators, a robotic plasma cutter and two robotic welders. Both facilities are the result of a partnership between Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and the Maquoketa School District.
For more information about the center and its services go online to eicc.edu/maquoketa or call (563) 652-5000 or 1-888-336-3907, or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu
