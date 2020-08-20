CLINTON — Clinton Community College has announced it will be moving all on-campus, face-to-face classes, online for the first two weeks of its fall semester, Aug. 24 through Sept. 7.
During this time, the college’s main campus will remain open to provide student services, access to computer labs, WiFi and electricity for students. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will continue to be required of everyone entering college facilities.
Live Online and fully online courses are not affected by this decision and will be delivered as scheduled. On-campus courses will also continue as scheduled at CCC’s Maquoketa campus.
Throughout this pandemic, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have prioritized the health and safety of its students and employees while remaining committed to providing the education and training students and communities deserve, school officials said.
EICC has made decisions regarding the availability of services and the opening of facilities based upon the best public health guidance available. The decision to move classes online for two weeks is in response to significant public health concerns in Clinton County, including a high positive test rate and a continuing increase in new COVID-19 cases. That situation has been compounded by the damage caused by last week’s storm.
