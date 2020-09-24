CLINTON — Clinton Community College has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Des Moines Register.
This is the ninth consecutive time CCC has made the list.
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
“Working together toward our common goal of student success, really keeps this team together,” Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly said. “We have a shared mission and passion and respect each other’s skillsets and roles. We genuinely feel fortunate to be doing this work together to serve our communities and our students.”
Clinton Community College started as Clinton Junior College in 1946 when a public referendum was presented to Clinton residents. The answer was a “yes” and on Sept. 9 of that year, the college officially opened its doors at Clinton High School. The first class of 86 was composed of many World War II veterans.
In its 74-year history, Clinton Community College has grown in number of students, offerings, and campus locations. CCC enrolled 3,082 students in 2019-2020. As a comprehensive community college, Clinton Community College offers more than college credit coursework. The college’s various non-credit departments provide Community Education classes, Adult Education classes and Business and Industry training. Thousands of area residents annually take advantage of these educational opportunities.
CCC activities stretch to Clinton and Jackson counties. The main campus of the college is located at 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. In 2016, the college completed a facade and library renovation, including the addition of a new art gallery to the CCC Library.
The college offers credit and non-credit classes at the CCC Maquoketa Center that opened in the summer of 2009. The college also offers classes in Camanche, DeWitt, Bellevue, Preston, Goose Lake and other area communities.
In the last decade, more than $8 million has been invested in improvements to support teaching and learning. The college made a commitment that all classrooms offer state-of-the-art technology, including a college-wide wireless network, outlets, laptop computers, and the LCD projectors for classroom presentations and Zoom connected courses. The 2009 science wing addition and renovations to the Biology and Microbiology classrooms offer students an education from experienced instructors in a first-rate learning environment. The college includes high-definition teaching and learning lecture halls, and an innovative classroom located in the CCC Library that was renovated in 2016. The library also houses an art gallery with exhibits featuring a variety of artists and their unique artwork.
Clinton Community College is one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
