CLINTON - The Clinton Community College Paul B. Sharar Foundation Scholarship application deadline is Wednesday.
Students considering attending Clinton Community College, one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, for the coming year can apply online at www.eicc.edu or by using the application form available at CCC or online.
The Paul B. Sharar Foundation is named in honor of the first dean of Clinton Community College. Dean Sharar had a vision of education as the way people learn to live more useful lives for themselves and for their fellow citizens so they feel the joy of accomplishment above and beyond the commonplace that might have been.
In 2022-23, more than $243,000 in scholarship funding was awarded to CCC students through the Paul B. Sharar Foundation. Donors including the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation contribute to the Sharar Foundation, creating scholarships with a variety of criteria such as academic promise, financial need, program of study and geographic area.
For more information about the Clinton Community College Paul B. Sharar Foundation, contact Ann Eisenman at 244-7040 or aeisenman@eicc.edu.
