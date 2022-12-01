The Clinton Community College Phi Theta Kappa honor society will send holiday cards to military troops in 2022. Pictured are, back row from left, Phi Theta Kappa adviser Shirley Turnis; Military & Veterans Student Affairs facilitator Shari Ruehling; Joy Schmid and Nancy Howson representing Eventide Guild and Ladies Aid at Trinity Lutheran Church; and Phi Theta Kappa advisors Gina Bielski and Heather Evans; and, front row from left, Phi Theta Kappa members Olivia Ganzer, Shania Mussman and Payton Cernek. Submitted photo