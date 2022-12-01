CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Phi Theta Kappa honor society will send holiday cards to military troops in 2022.
The holiday card project began in 2010 in response to the Alpha Theta Beta chapter president's suggestion to send cards to her son’s military unit overseas. The PTK chapter has continued every year sending to those who have a connection to CCC or a CCC family member.
The CCC Student Veteran Association collaborates with PTK by packing and mailing the box to veterans overseas and in hospitals. Many of our cards are donated by faculty, staff and members of the community. Trinity Lutheran Church participated as well, providing cards signed by the Eventide Guild and Ladies Aid, both organizations of the church. More than 1,500 cards will be sent to members of the military.
"This is a wonderful tradition for our students to maintain," CCC President Brian Kelly said. "I'm proud of these students. Our PTK chapter has honored our local first responders and does a great job of recognizing those who serve and maintain our safety."
The Alpha Theta Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa has been recognized as a 5-Star chapter for its engagement on campus. In addition to the Cards for the Troops, the group is partnering with the CCC Gaming Guild to host special gaming events to grow student engagement on campus.
In recent years the chapter has created a pollinator garden at Clinton Community College and The Little Lending Library, a library on a cart that is movable to locations throughout campus. The chapter has also done research on stress and final exams, resulting in PTK members providing stress bags for students containing a brochure of stress relievers and some stress-relieving items. These were distributed on the annual CCC De-Stress Day.
For more information about Phi Theta Kappa, contact advisers Gina Bielski, Heather Evans or Shirley Turnis at 244-7001.
