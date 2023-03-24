CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society hosted an induction ceremony March 8. Forty two members were inducted into the CCC Alpha Theta Beta Chapter. Students are invited to join Phi Theta Kappa if they have achieved a 3.5 grade-point and earned 12 credit hours.
Alpha Theta Beta chapter alumni Trevor Willis and Gabby Haan served as the masters of ceremony. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Williams welcomed the attendees and shared congratulations to the new members. CCC President Brian Kelly also recognized the academic accomplishments of students who have earned the opportunity to join Phi Theta Kappa.
CCC Dean of Students Michelle Allmendinger announced the new members. Guest speaker Mat Endress, CCC Academic and Gaming Guild adviser, presented a program about the opportunities Phi Theta Kappa offers and the partnership with the Gaming Guild student club. Working together, the Alpha Theta Beta chapter and the Gaming Guild have lobbied CCC to create a Student Recreation Center where students can gather for games and socializing. The new center is located on the main campus and hosted a ribboncutting Wednesday.
Alpha Theta Beta Chapter advisers are Gina Bielski, Heather Evans, and Shirley Turnis.
CCC will be recognized at the Phi Theta Kappa Catalyst 2023 annual convention in April with the Paragon Award for New Presidents honoring Brian Kelly and the Distinguished College Administrator award honoring Registrar Mardell Mommsen.
The Paragon Award for New Presidents recognizes college presidents who have shown support of student success initiatives leading to stronger pathways to completion, transfer, and employment. They have taken an active interest in supporting high-achieving students and developing student leaders on campus. The Distinguished College Administrator award recognizes college administrators working directly with student leaders to solve problems on campus and in their communities. They have taken an active interest in supporting high-achieving students and developing student leaders.
At the Iowa Phi Theta Kappa Academic Awards, the Alpha Theta Beta chapter was recently named a REACH chapter for their growth in membership, and will receive free graduation regalia through the Phi Theta Kappa REACH Rewards program.
“The advisers and this amazing group of students have worked hard this year,” Kelly said. “I’m very proud of them and it’s great to see their efforts being recognized.”
In recent years, the chapter has completed several projects, including collecting alumni memories, a little lending library, sending more than 1,000 holiday cards to military troops, handing out stress relief bags to students and faculty during finals, and upkeep with the pollinator garden.
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 1,200 chapters on two-year and community college campuses in all 50 of the United States, Canada, Germany, and Japan. Scholarships totaling more than $36 million are offered annually to Phi Theta Kappa students. Nearly 3 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 131,000 students inducted annually. For more about the program contact Clinton Community College at 244-7001.
Clinton Community College Fall 2022 inductees into Phi Theta Kappa include:
Calamus: Olivia Ganzer
Camanche: Gage Baker, Avery Bielema, Isabelle Bolton
Clinton: Karly Detterman, Lisa Hunter, Afton Jensen, Kyle Kitteringham, Peyton Metzger, Cristian Nocelotl Grant, Jasmine Otto, Danielle Taylor, Emily Vansloten.
Delmar: Clare Hackman
Eldridge: Hannah Stortz
Goose Lake: Clarissa Jacobsen
Long Grove: Kailee Schnoor
Lowden: Alexis Clark
Maquoketa: Jordan Armbruster, Abigail Eltrich, Greyson Eltrich, Hadley Frett
Preston: Lindsey Reuter
Fulton, Illinois: Kaylee Renkes
Waukegan, Illinois: Akeh Chuyum
Victoria, Minnesota: Susan Koller
Clinton Community College Spring 2023 inductees into Phi Theta Kappa include:
Charlotte: Olivia Vetter
Clinton: Ava Friedrichsen, Maranda Hickey, Paige Holst, Kylee Ready, William Schemers
Davenport: Elijah Claussen
DeWitt: Kaylie Cargill, Marisa Lopez, Mairead Willimack
Maquoketa: Alison Kunau
Preston: Mikayla Mitchell
Albany, Illinois: Kristin Simpson
Fulton, Illinois: Isabella Adams
Morrison, Illinois: Joshua Prombo
Thomson, Illinois: Kaylee Wilkens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.