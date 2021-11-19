CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Phi Theta Kappa will send holiday cards to military troops.
The Alpha Theta Beta Chapter organized the holiday card project in 2010 in response to the Chapter president's suggestion to send cards to her son’s military unit overseas. The chapter every year has sent cards to those who have a connection to CCC or a CCC family member.
The CCC Student Veteran Association collaborates with Phi Theta Kappa by packing and mailing the box to veterans overseas and in hospitals. Many of the cards are donated by faculty, staff and members of the community. Trinity Lutheran Church participated as well, providing cards signed by the Eventide Guild and Ladies Aid, both organizations of the church. More than 2,300 cards will be sent to members of the military.
“This is a great opportunity to share our thanks and gratitude to those who are serving their country," said CCC President Dr. Brian Kelly. "I’m very proud to be a part of a community that has continued this important local tradition for over a decade."
The Alpha Theta Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa has been recognized as a 5-Star chapter for its engagement on campus. In addition to the Cards for the Troops this fall, in recent years the chapter has created a pollinator garden at Clinton Community College and The Little Lending Library, a library on a cart that is movable to locations throughout campus.
The chapter has also done research on stress and final exams, with the results causing PTK members to provide stress bags for students. The bags contain a brochure of stress relievers and some stress-relieving items. These were distributed on the annual CCC De-Stress Day.
For more information about Phi Theta Kappa, contact advisers Gina Bielski, Rob Schadt, or Shirley Turnis at (563) 244-7001.
