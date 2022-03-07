CLINTON – The Clinton Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society hosted a virtual induction ceremony Feb. 23.
Forty members were inducted into the CCC Alpha Theta Beta Chapter. Students are invited to join Phi Theta Kappa if they have achieved a 3.5 grade-point average and earned 12 credit hours.
Clinton Community College Fall 2021 Phi Theta Kappa inductees include:
Bellevue
Ryan Dunn
Bryant
Danica Eberhart
Calamus
Anne Tulley
Camanche
Ella Blinkinsop
Alissa Vanstechelman
Charlotte
Dulcenea Clarke
Alexis Vetter
Clinton
Chase Burken
Caleb Gruhn
Isaiah Jungen
Gabriel Kofahl
Ellie Rickertsen
DeWitt
Logan Frett
Delmar
Tenley Cavanagh
Maquoketa
Jackie Miller
Russell Voss
Sabula
Lacey Ritchie
Aleigha Robinson
Waterloo
Glenn Dalbey
Clinton Community College Spring 2022 Phi Theta Kappa inductees include:
Clinton
Briana Banker
Heather Dash
Kathryn French
Matthew Hardigan
Mitchell Metzger
Gideon Mussmann
Jeremy Schlueter
Erin Soesbe
Tyler Stivers
DeWitt
Jessica Schnoor
Maquoketa
Luke Fields
Larissa Fultner
Emma Ihrig
Briley Miller
Mechanicsville
Kyle Schveiger
Miles
Olivia Landon
Sabula
Blake Hansen
Lyndon, Illinois
Heather Allison
Morrison, Illinois
Alexandria Bullard
Prophetstown, Illinois
Kayleen Church
Savanna, Illinois
Alice Coats
Rochester, Minnesota
Daniel White
Phi Theta Kappa chapter President MacKenzie Jackley and PTK alumni member Jenny Green served as the masters of ceremony. Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly welcomed the attendees, sharing congratulations to the students who have earned the opportunity to join Phi Theta Kappa.
CCC Dean of Instruction Amy Madsen-Smith and Dean of Students Michelle Allmendinger announced the new members. Guest speaker Chelsie Pope presented an uplifting program about the opportunities Phi Theta Kappa has given to her life. Pope is working toward a doctorate degree while continuing to be active as the Phi Theta Kappa Iowa Regional Alumni President.
The CCC chapter was recently recognized with the Paragon Award for new adviser Rob Schadt. The Alpha Theta Beta Chapter advisers also include CCC instructors Gina Bielski and Shirley Turnis.
The Alpha Theta Beta chapter has been awarded 5-Star Chapter status, was named Distinguished Chapter, and received the Most Distinguished Honors in Action Theme Award.
During the year, the chapter has completed several projects including collecting alumni memories, a little lending library, sending more than 1,000 holiday cards to military troops, handing out stress relief bags to students and faculty during finals, and upkeep with the pollinator garden.
In addition, the Alpha Theta Beta Chapter advisers were honored for their dedication and service amid the numerous challenges 2021 presented. The CCC Chapter was named a REACH chapter for its growth in membership, and will receive free graduation regalia through the Phi Theta Kappa REACH Rewards program.
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 1,200 chapters on two-year and community college campuses in all 50 of the United States, Canada, Germany, and Japan. Scholarships totaling more than $36 million are offered annually to Phi Theta Kappa students. Nearly 3 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 131,000 students inducted annually.
For more about the program contact Clinton Community College at 244-7001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.