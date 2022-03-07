blue logo

CLINTON – The Clinton Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society hosted a virtual induction ceremony Feb. 23.

Forty members were inducted into the CCC Alpha Theta Beta Chapter. Students are invited to join Phi Theta Kappa if they have achieved a 3.5 grade-point average and earned 12 credit hours.

Clinton Community College Fall 2021 Phi Theta Kappa inductees include:

Bellevue

Ryan Dunn

Bryant

Danica Eberhart

Calamus

Anne Tulley

Camanche

Ella Blinkinsop

Alissa Vanstechelman

Charlotte

Dulcenea Clarke

Alexis Vetter

Clinton

Chase Burken

Caleb Gruhn

Isaiah Jungen

Gabriel Kofahl

Ellie Rickertsen

DeWitt

Logan Frett

Delmar

Tenley Cavanagh

Maquoketa

Jackie Miller

Russell Voss

Sabula

Lacey Ritchie

Aleigha Robinson

Waterloo

Glenn Dalbey

Clinton Community College Spring 2022 Phi Theta Kappa inductees include:

Clinton

Briana Banker

Heather Dash

Kathryn French

Matthew Hardigan

Mitchell Metzger

Gideon Mussmann

Jeremy Schlueter

Erin Soesbe

Tyler Stivers

DeWitt

Jessica Schnoor

Maquoketa

Luke Fields

Larissa Fultner

Emma Ihrig

Briley Miller

Mechanicsville

Kyle Schveiger

Miles

Olivia Landon

Sabula

Blake Hansen

Lyndon, Illinois

Heather Allison

Morrison, Illinois

Alexandria Bullard

Prophetstown, Illinois

Kayleen Church

Savanna, Illinois

Alice Coats

Rochester, Minnesota

Daniel White

Phi Theta Kappa chapter President MacKenzie Jackley and PTK alumni member Jenny Green served as the masters of ceremony. Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly welcomed the attendees, sharing congratulations to the students who have earned the opportunity to join Phi Theta Kappa.

CCC Dean of Instruction Amy Madsen-Smith and Dean of Students Michelle Allmendinger announced the new members. Guest speaker Chelsie Pope presented an uplifting program about the opportunities Phi Theta Kappa has given to her life. Pope is working toward a doctorate degree while continuing to be active as the Phi Theta Kappa Iowa Regional Alumni President.

The CCC chapter was recently recognized with the Paragon Award for new adviser Rob Schadt. The Alpha Theta Beta Chapter advisers also include CCC instructors Gina Bielski and Shirley Turnis. 

The Alpha Theta Beta chapter has been awarded 5-Star Chapter status, was named Distinguished Chapter, and received the Most Distinguished Honors in Action Theme Award. 

During the year, the chapter has completed several projects including collecting alumni memories, a little lending library, sending more than 1,000 holiday cards to military troops, handing out stress relief bags to students and faculty during finals, and upkeep with the pollinator garden.

In addition, the Alpha Theta Beta Chapter advisers were honored for their dedication and service amid the numerous challenges 2021 presented. The CCC Chapter was named a REACH chapter for its growth in membership, and will receive free graduation regalia through the Phi Theta Kappa REACH Rewards program.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 1,200 chapters on two-year and community college campuses in all 50 of the United States, Canada, Germany, and Japan. Scholarships totaling more than $36 million are offered annually to Phi Theta Kappa students. Nearly 3 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 131,000 students inducted annually.

For more about the program contact Clinton Community College at 244-7001.

