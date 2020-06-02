CLINTON — Clinton Community College hosted a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society induction ceremony in March, with 36 members inducted into the CCC Alpha Theta Beta Chapter.
Students are invited to join Phi Theta Kappa if they have achieved a 3.5 grade-point and earned 12 credit hours.
Phi Theta Kappa chapter alumni Jenny Green and Marcia Larson served as emcees for the ceremony. Clinton Community College Dean of Students Dr. Michelle Allmendinger spoke about on the PTK topic of the year – Transformations. Allmendinger introduced attendees to CCC students, sharing demographics about community college students.
The CCC Alpha Theta Beta Chapter is a 5-star chapter signifying a high level of involvement by students. This includes an on-campus project. During the year, the Alpha Theta Beta Chapter has completed several projects including collecting alumni memories, a little lending library, sending more than 1,000 holiday cards to military troops, handing out stress relief bags to students and faculty during finals, upkeep with the pollinator garden, and pizza and bake sales. The chapter is also a REACH chapter, a designation for the high number of eligible students joining the organization.
In 2020, Dr. Karen Vickers was honored by International Phi Theta Kappa with the Michael Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award. The Michael Bennett Lifetime Achievement Awards are given to retiring college presidents who have shown strong support of student success on their campus by recognizing academic achievement, leadership, and service among high-achieving students over the course of their career. Recipients are nominated by the students on their campus.
Vickers served Eastern Iowa Community Colleges as president of Clinton Community College from 1996 until her retirement in 2019, providing vision, leadership and direction to the college’s credit and non-credit programs and student development services. In 2016, International Phi Theta Kappa honored Vickers with the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction awarded to college presidents and campus CEOs based on outstanding efforts given toward promoting the goals of Phi Theta Kappa.
Clinton Community College students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa include:
Bryant
Anthony M. Taplin
Camanche
Ashley M. Adamson
Dasana D. Moore
Jaxon K. White
Clinton
Samantha M. Bacunawa
Courtney C. Mueller
Maya I. Serrano
Eric J. Sipes
Casey J. Slade
Makenzi J. Sparks
DeWitt
Brianna Denton
Jeanette Duwa
Katelyn A. Good
Acacia R. Lopez
Audrey M. McAleer
Grace A. Pfeifle
Denyse A. Turnquist
Emma E. Zimmerman
Delmar
Hunter J. Overstake
La Motte
Brooke R. Bickel
Maquoketa
Caiden Atienza
Leslie L. Connolly
Natalie M. Ehlinger
Ryan M. Risinger
Colin D. Tracy
Brianna J. Tranel
Isaiah R. Walsh
Miles
Caitlin R. Dotson
Morrison, Illinois
Luke A. Lykken
Amy Monti
Erie, Illinois
Jack James
Fulton, Illinois
Rikki M. King
Nathaniel R. Wierema
Savanna, Illinois
Jessica I. Barr
Kyla E. Kampas
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 1,285 chapters on two-year and community college campuses in all 50 of the United States, Canada, Germany, Peru, the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the British Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and U.S. territorial possessions. Nearly 3 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 131,000 students inducted annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.