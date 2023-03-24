CLINTON — April is Community College Month, and Clinton Community College is celebrating. The community is invited to join the college for a variety of activities throughout April.
“There are many opportunities to get involved this month,” CCC President Brian Kelly said. “We are grateful for our community partners and support.”
Throughout April, the Eastern Iowa Community College Continuing Education program offers free classes to thank the community for its support, and to introduce the community to many continuing education offerings. Spring Bicycle Maintenance with Chad Jensen will be April 1 from 1–3 p.m. at the Clinton Career Advancement Center Advanced Manufacturing Lab, 1210 11th Ave. South, Clinton.
On April 13, Knife Skills with Lisa Toppert will be held in the Clinton Career Advancement Center Culinary Lab. Both classes are free; however, registration is required by calling 44-7100. Visit the EICC website iat www.eicc.edu/freeclasses for more options, all free. Visit the website or call 244-7001 for more information.
Each April the Clinton Community College Alumni Association recognizes students for their leadership in the classroom, on campus, and in the community. The students are nominated by faculty and staff, and are recognized through a booklet highlighting accolades by the nominators. The CCC Alumni Association will also host the 42nd Annual Outstanding Awards on May 8 at 12:30 p.m. Nominations for outstanding contributions to Clinton Community College are made by CCC staff, faculty and students. Contact Ann Eisenman at 244-7040 for more details.
The annual A Taste of CCC Cultures Fair will be April 19 in the CCC Auditorium. This event delights the senses with samples of cultures from CCC students, faculty and staff. Native foods and fan favorites are available for tasting with opportunities to learn about countries, customs and cultures.
The Clinton Community College Gaming Guild hosts Game Night throughout the semester. April 13 and April 27 will be the next Game Nights starting at 6 p.m. in the CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. Contact Mat Endress at 244-7001 for more details.
The artwork of Jo Van Arkel is on display through the first week of April. Be sure to stop by to view the written word, prints, and paintings of this talented author and artist. The annual High School Fine Arts Reception will be April 26.
Area student artwork will be on exhibit for two weeks prior to the High School Fine Arts Reception. Students will submit their pieces in four categories for prizes including a three-credit college course sponsored by the CCC Paul B. Sharar Foundation. CCC Library Director Courtney Pritchard can answer questions at 244-7001.
The 2023 Community College Month celebration will end April 28 with an Arbor Day planting of trees around the new Clinton Career Advancement Center. Trees Forever volunteers and CCC students will work together to plant the variety of trees funded through a Trees Forever grant.
The spring semester ends with Clinton Community College Commencement, which will be May 15 at 6 p.m. at W.J. Yourd Gymnasium, 817 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
Contact Clinton Community College at 244-7001 for more information about any of these upcoming college events.
