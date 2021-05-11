CLINTON — Clinton Community College's 74th commencement ceremony will be Thursday.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will be held virtually. The community is invited to attend the online ceremony by visiting https://www.eicc.edu/news4/04-01-2021-ccc-specific-commencement.aspx.
A total of 189 students have applied for graduation in 2021. Six students have achieved high honors and 56 have achieved honors. Special red and gold cords are worn by the high honor students, gold cords are worn by honor students, and members of the military wear special red, white, and blue recognition cords. Members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society wear a gold stole and honor cords.
A nursing pinning ceremony will be held privately for the students completing the CCC nursing program. The students will be recognized for their achievements, and pinned by a family member or friend who has shown support during the years in the program.
Graduates include:
Andover
Keaton Lane Bormann
Tayler Marie Ehlinger
Baldwin
Kallie Marie Brown
Theodore C. Koch
Grant Joseph Michel
Lane C. Stender
Bellevue
Madison Sue Weber
Bettendorf
Cheyenne Rochelle Sobolik
Bryant
Ashley Joy Camp
Anthony Taplin
Calamus
Carter Robert Dwyer
Avery Lynn Snyder
Lauren Lee Von Muenster
Camanche
Camaryn Marie Carstensen
Makenzie Elizabeth Ciner
Alyssa Lynn Easley
Natalie Wynne Goble
Kylie Ann Guidebeck
Bryce K. Guilliams
Kaitlin Elizabeth Jewell
Nicole Beth Nielsen
Hanna Rose Nissen
Jordan Nicole Smith
Riley Sowle
Victoria Suzanne Wacker
Neva True Waidelich
Paige Nicole Waltz
Cedar Falls
Jessica Inez Barr
Charlotte
Jacob Peter Madsen
Clinton
Edward James Aude
Jena Lynnette Austin
Samantha M. Bacunawa
Lyndsie Alysse Barnes
Roy Eugene Brown II
Hailie Clausen
Alexandra Carolyn Cook
Kylie Rae Cottrell
Sydney Lynn Cottrell
Nicole Anna Marie Cunningham
Haley Nicole Dash
Campbell Nicole DenBesten
Seth Michael Edens
Chayton Epping
Grace Rebekah Feuerbach
Jessi Marie Flint
Tiffany H. Foley
Trey James Foster
Whitney Kay Garrett
Tommy J. Gertson
Adriana Gonzalez
Shelia Ann Greathouse
Conner M. Gregorich
Amanda Guzman
Samantha Lois Hartman
Ashton Marie Haskell
Andrew Michael Hilgendorf
Haley Marie Houzenga
Allison Nicole Howard
Melissa Jean Immel
Danyka Michele Jaeger
Kathryn Jean Jaeger
Amanda Marie Jelliff
Ashleigh Renee Julia Jewell
Kassidy DaNae Jones
Jacob Anthony Knight
Adam Joseph Krick
Avary Megan Krick
Noah Christopher Lange
Blake James Leu
Aidan Samuel Lewis
Samuel Montgomery Lueders
Jacob Matthew Luett
Michelle Marcos
Avery McWallace
Cody Michaelsen
Malachi Mojeiko
Travis Howard Morehead
Elizabeth Lucille Mumm
Calvin Edward Ottens
Rourke Paulsen
Bridget Charnille Rivers
Celeste Avanelle Robbins
Natasha Joyce Marie Ross
Kayla Lynn Schroeder
Morgan Mae Nicole Shafer
Jaclyn Nicole Sisneros
Farica D. Smith
Nicole D. Smith
McKenzie Kay Stephenson
Autumn Elizabeth Stiefel
Kyle James Stoll
Briche't Adelia Tate
Sonya Ruth Taylor
Kloey Kathryn Thill
Heiko Erwin Thomas
Sandy Marie Thompson
Brian Charles Witherspoon
Davenport
Kelli Marie Antle
Nuong Thi Bui
Carson Q Nichol
Skylar Renee Roling
Delmar
Caleb J. Beck
William P. Caes
Lee T. Cain
Kelli Mary Grell
Noah D. Ruchotzke
DeWitt
Emily Drew Boomershine
Isaac Michael Frett
Haley Lynn Huebner
Brandon J. Jansen
Mollie Jo McCulloh
Courtney Brianne Miller
Jared Thomas Payne
Tim Thornburg
Ethan Corey Michael Wilkins
Emma Elizabeth Zimmerman
Dubuque
Brooke Rae Bickel
Cassandra Ann Pirtle
Elwood
Dillon D. Schepers
Goose Lake
Chavez David Boehmer-Diedrich
Keenan Layne Bredekamp
Damika Raeann Ross
Iowa City
Kelly Christine Bartman
Lost Nation
Gabriel G. Gardner
Lowden
Stephanie Michelle Howell
Maquoketa
Ashley Deanne Aragon
Keshia Renee Barr
Hunter P. Burkey
Hunter J. Connolly
Patrick M. Denlinger
Natalie Marie Ehlinger
Dalton L. Frieden
Brielle Goetzinger
Autum Diane Leona Grau
Brittany Nicole Johnson
Kelsi Lynn Lange
Payton R. Lehman
Madilyn Ruth Lemke
Wyatt L. Lindstrom
Malach W. McGlynn
Cayden R. Oestern
Mitrakumar Patel
Jacob Michael Pawlowski
Dylan R. Pietz
Julia Renae Rederer
Ryan Miller Risinger
Maeghan Kristine Scott
Ally Renae Starr
Alexsandra Dean Thomas
Afton M. Ties
Colin Darryl Tracy
Brianna Jenee Tranel
Genny Lee Wallace
Miles
Caitlin Rose Dotson
Evan David Hansen
Karmon Lynn Kash
Cora Ann Leonard
Joy Lynlee Sills
Monmouth
Audreianna Marie Schmidt
Preston
Katlin Janelle Brown
Sydney Rose Miller
Princeton
Amanda Lou Ann Libberton
Sabula
Angela Jane Giannetti-Snyder
Stephanie Nicole Johnson
Toronto
Kiah Adelia Widel
Wheatland
Kaylie Lyn Wilhelm
Megan Lynn Wirtjes
Amboy, Illinois
Ryan Noble
East Moline, Illinois
Julie Ann McCaulley
Fulton, Illinois
Grace Anne-Marie Daley
Terra Shay Easley
Megan Lee Edens
Shannon Marie Sherman
Deidre Lee Smith
Jaclyn Marie Toureene
Lyndon, Illinois
Mark Wayne Desmit
Milledgeville, Illinois
Jennifer Duncan
Morrison, Illinois
Luke Alexzanderson Lykken
Melissa Lee Melton
Michael Alan Melton
Amy Monti
Makenzee J. Schipper
Cassidy Leigh Stoecker
Katelyn Suzanne Vos
Prophetstown, Illinois
Emma Claire Smith
Rock Falls, Illinois
Breanna Rae Douglas
Rock Island, Illinois
Catrell J'Cole Leigh
Savanna, Illinois
Rhonda Kay Smith
Thomson, Illinois
Shaelynn Marie Williams
