CLINTON — Clinton Community College's 74th commencement ceremony will be Thursday. 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will be held virtually. The community is invited to attend the online ceremony by visiting https://www.eicc.edu/news4/04-01-2021-ccc-specific-commencement.aspx.

A total of 189 students have applied for graduation in 2021. Six students have achieved high honors and 56 have achieved honors. Special red and gold cords are worn by the high honor students, gold cords are worn by honor students, and members of the military wear special red, white, and blue recognition cords. Members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society wear a gold stole and honor cords.

A nursing pinning ceremony will be held privately for the students completing the CCC nursing program. The students will be recognized for their achievements, and pinned by a family member or friend who has shown support during the years in the program.

Graduates include:

Andover

Keaton Lane Bormann

Tayler Marie Ehlinger

Baldwin

Kallie Marie Brown

Theodore C. Koch

Grant Joseph Michel

Lane C. Stender

Bellevue

Madison Sue Weber

Bettendorf

Cheyenne Rochelle Sobolik

Bryant

Ashley Joy Camp

Anthony Taplin

Calamus

Carter Robert Dwyer

Avery Lynn Snyder

Lauren Lee Von Muenster

Camanche

Camaryn Marie Carstensen

Makenzie Elizabeth Ciner

Alyssa Lynn Easley

Natalie Wynne Goble

Kylie Ann Guidebeck

Bryce K. Guilliams

Kaitlin Elizabeth Jewell

Nicole Beth Nielsen

Hanna Rose Nissen

Jordan Nicole Smith

Riley Sowle

Victoria Suzanne Wacker

Neva True Waidelich

Paige Nicole Waltz

Cedar Falls

Jessica Inez Barr

Charlotte

Jacob Peter Madsen

Clinton

Edward James Aude

Jena Lynnette Austin

Samantha M. Bacunawa

Lyndsie Alysse Barnes

Roy Eugene Brown II

Hailie Clausen

Alexandra Carolyn Cook

Kylie Rae Cottrell

Sydney Lynn Cottrell

Nicole Anna Marie Cunningham

Haley Nicole Dash

Campbell Nicole DenBesten

Seth Michael Edens

Chayton Epping

Grace Rebekah Feuerbach

Jessi Marie Flint

Tiffany H. Foley

Trey James Foster

Whitney Kay Garrett

Tommy J. Gertson

Adriana Gonzalez

Shelia Ann Greathouse

Conner M. Gregorich

Amanda Guzman

Samantha Lois Hartman

Ashton Marie Haskell

Andrew Michael Hilgendorf

Haley Marie Houzenga

Allison Nicole Howard

Melissa Jean Immel

Danyka Michele Jaeger

Kathryn Jean Jaeger

Amanda Marie Jelliff

Ashleigh Renee Julia Jewell

Kassidy DaNae Jones

Jacob Anthony Knight

Adam Joseph Krick

Avary Megan Krick

Noah Christopher Lange

Blake James Leu

Aidan Samuel Lewis

Samuel Montgomery Lueders

Jacob Matthew Luett

Michelle Marcos

Avery McWallace

Cody Michaelsen

Malachi Mojeiko

Travis Howard Morehead

Elizabeth Lucille Mumm

Calvin Edward Ottens

Rourke Paulsen

Bridget Charnille Rivers

Celeste Avanelle Robbins

Natasha Joyce Marie Ross

Kayla Lynn Schroeder

Morgan Mae Nicole Shafer

Jaclyn Nicole Sisneros

Farica D. Smith

Nicole D. Smith

McKenzie Kay Stephenson

Autumn Elizabeth Stiefel

Kyle James Stoll

Briche't Adelia Tate

Sonya Ruth Taylor

Kloey Kathryn Thill

Heiko Erwin Thomas

Sandy Marie Thompson

Brian Charles Witherspoon

Davenport

Kelli Marie Antle

Nuong Thi Bui

Carson Q Nichol

Skylar Renee Roling

Delmar

Caleb J. Beck

William P. Caes

Lee T. Cain

Kelli Mary Grell

Noah D. Ruchotzke

DeWitt

Emily Drew Boomershine

Isaac Michael Frett

Haley Lynn Huebner

Brandon J. Jansen

Mollie Jo McCulloh

Courtney Brianne Miller

Jared Thomas Payne

Tim Thornburg

Ethan Corey Michael Wilkins

Emma Elizabeth Zimmerman

Dubuque

Brooke Rae Bickel

Cassandra Ann Pirtle

Elwood

Dillon D. Schepers

Goose Lake

Chavez David Boehmer-Diedrich

Keenan Layne Bredekamp

Damika Raeann Ross

Iowa City

Kelly Christine Bartman

Lost Nation

Gabriel G. Gardner

Lowden

Stephanie Michelle Howell

Maquoketa

Ashley Deanne Aragon

Keshia Renee Barr

Hunter P. Burkey

Hunter J. Connolly

Patrick M. Denlinger

Natalie Marie Ehlinger

Dalton L. Frieden

Brielle Goetzinger

Autum Diane Leona Grau

Brittany Nicole Johnson

Kelsi Lynn Lange

Payton R. Lehman

Madilyn Ruth Lemke

Wyatt L. Lindstrom

Malach W. McGlynn

Cayden R. Oestern

Mitrakumar Patel

Jacob Michael Pawlowski

Dylan R. Pietz

Julia Renae Rederer

Ryan Miller Risinger

Maeghan Kristine Scott

Ally Renae Starr

Alexsandra Dean Thomas

Afton M. Ties

Colin Darryl Tracy

Brianna Jenee Tranel

Genny Lee Wallace

Miles

Caitlin Rose Dotson

Evan David Hansen

Karmon Lynn Kash

Cora Ann Leonard

Joy Lynlee Sills

Monmouth

Audreianna Marie Schmidt

Preston

Katlin Janelle Brown

Sydney Rose Miller

Princeton

Amanda Lou Ann Libberton

Sabula

Angela Jane Giannetti-Snyder

Stephanie Nicole Johnson

Toronto

Kiah Adelia Widel

Wheatland

Kaylie Lyn Wilhelm

Megan Lynn Wirtjes

Amboy, Illinois

Ryan Noble

East Moline, Illinois

Julie Ann McCaulley

Fulton, Illinois

Grace Anne-Marie Daley

Terra Shay Easley

Megan Lee Edens

Shannon Marie Sherman

Deidre Lee Smith

Jaclyn Marie Toureene

Lyndon, Illinois

Mark Wayne Desmit

Milledgeville, Illinois

Jennifer Duncan

Morrison, Illinois

Luke Alexzanderson Lykken

Melissa Lee Melton

Michael Alan Melton

Amy Monti

Makenzee J. Schipper

Cassidy Leigh Stoecker

Katelyn Suzanne Vos

Prophetstown, Illinois

Emma Claire Smith

Rock Falls, Illinois

Breanna Rae Douglas

Rock Island, Illinois

Catrell J'Cole Leigh

Savanna, Illinois

Rhonda Kay Smith

Thomson, Illinois

Shaelynn Marie Williams

