Clinton Community College

CLINTON – Clinton Community College will celebrate its 75th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 6.

The ceremony will take place at W.J. Yourd Gymnasium, 817 Eighth Ave. South, at 6 p.m.

A Grab ‘n Go cupcake reception will immediately follow the ceremony. The CCC Commencement Ceremony will be live streamed on Clinton Community College’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/clintoncommunitycollegeia.

Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly has invited family and friends of the graduates to join the celebration.

“Our graduates have achieved an amazing accomplishment in two very difficult years,” he said. “This is a chance for us to recognize and celebrate this milestone with family and friends.”

Involved in the CCC Commencement ceremony are:

• Faculty marshals: Catherine Petersen, Shawn Hamerlinck

• Student marshals: Kaylee Vos, Chris Dorsey

• Speakers: Graduates MacKenzie Jackley, Peter Carlson, and Claire Blinkinsop, and Gina Schwartz of the CCC Nursing Class of 1972

• Vocalist: Juliana Clark

• Instrumentalists: Sally Meyers playing the keyboard and Dave Layton playing the saxophone

• Commencement assistants: Briana Banker, Paige Bauer, Alice Coats, Cristian Nocelott Grant, Nicholas Mann, Brent Moore, Gideon Mussmann, Chelsea Stowers

• Signer: Sheryl Gray

The first graduating class had 86 graduates, including many veterans who had returned from World War II. The 2022 class totals 176 graduates, with 11 earning High Honors signified by cords, and 57 graduates earning Honors. Regarding the degrees earned:

• Associate of Arts: 83

• Associate of Arts & Associate of Science: 8

• Associate of Science only: 15

• Associate of Applied Science: 31

• Associate of Applied Science & Certificate: 1

• Diploma & Certificate: 2

• Diploma: 7

• Certificate: 29

Twenty graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be attending as well. These students were part of the virtual commencement ceremonies held due to the pandemic.

The CCC Nursing Pinning Ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, May 6 in the CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. Speakers for the Nursing Pinning include nursing instructors Ramon Tieso and Kara Spooner, CCC Nursing Class of 1972 graduate Gina Schwartz, and CCC Dean of Instruction Amy Madsen-Smith.

Student speakers include Abigail Grau and Keira Fullick. Kara Spooner will present Licensed Practical Nursing pins and Sarah Lassen will present Associate Degree of Nursing pins. Seventeen students have earned their ADN degree and four have earned the LPN degree.

The pinning ceremony will be live streamed at https://zoom.us/s/92549378271.

Graduates of the Clinton Community College Class of 2022 are:

Bellevue

Ryan Patrick Dunn

Adrian Julianna Humphrey

Alex Knief

Adrianna Kay Trenkamp

Bryant

Melissa Margaret Holdgrafer

Makenzie Aaron Petersen

Calamus

Alison Renee Edens

Camanche

Morgan Butt

Leslie Anne Deters

Jay William Eversoll

Jennifer Elizabeth Eversoll

Courtland Richard Taylor Filgo

Katarina Kay Ann Forari

Lexie Hart

James Dillon Holmes

Mitchell Lawrence Jahns

Payton Thomas Nicol

Caitlyn Marie Rasso

Mark Nicholas Riehm

Zachery Schutte

Emyrson Faith Seeser

Jordan Nicole Smith

Jaelyn Elizabeth Snyder

Charlotte

Miya Elizabeth Messerich

Aubrey Marie O’Dell

Alexis Ellyn Vetter

Clinton

Shalaya Austin

Nicholas Bails

Cassidy Jo Balk

Morgan Elizabeth Bennett

Claire Julia Blinkinsop

Morgan Renee Bork

Richard Dominic Capella

Molly Jo Chapman

Brecken Lee Craig

Bailey Noel Crigger

Aurora R. Cuatlacuatl

Samantha Elsie Dann

Summer Lynne Davis

Sarah Jean Demeyer

Josalynn Marie Drake

Eli Eugene Eggers

Noah Aloysius Eggers

Alec J Evers

Travis Patrick Eversoll

Kathryn LaRue French

Keira Ann Fullick

Elizabeth Xavia Green

Karlee R. Griswold

Zachary David Hahn

Evan Hessing

Kylie Alivia Housenga

Mackenzie Mae Jackley

Danyka Michele Jaeger

Samantha Jo Kilburg

Anna Louise Kurtz

Logan Boyd Lemke

Kayla Lubben

Danielle Elaine Malone

Xena Gisella Mangler

Stephanie M. Manning

Ashley Rae Maze

Baylee McNamara

Ethan N. Melvin

Travis Howard Morehead

Zavion Thomas Moses

Macy Mulholland

James Joseph Napolitano

Elisa Isabel Nuno

Emma Marie Raab

Jaime L. Rekenthaler

Kayla Robinson

Olivia Dale Schroeder

Robin Lynn Schultz

Diana Sue Katherine Schumacher

Nicholas A. Scott

Casey Michael Shannon

Jaclyn Nicole Sisneros

Casey Jean Slade

Alison R. Smith

Christina Snodgrass

Makenzi Jean Sparks

Sage Icaro Steen

Paige Elizabeth Stickell

Evan M. Tiesman

Jordan Renee Voss

Jordan Christopher Walters

Crystal Rose Watts

Travis James Welch

Kaneesha Williams

Davenport

Lindy Lor-Ann Heister

Fawn Taya Moncrief

Delmar

Tenley Rae Cavanagh

Kaitlin Christine Felderman

Eliza Jane Linden

Des Moines

Grace Marie Rowland

DeWitt

Joseph E. Bock Jr.

Jesse Fay Everhart

Logan N. Frett

Kayla Marie Gerard

Abigail Ellen Grau

Robert Lee Howard

Jaide Josephine Kueter

Benjamin Lyle Mason

Andrew D. Ransford

Jaymie J. Ransford

Justin Thomas Vanderbilt

Hannah Lu VanderHeiden

Goose Lake

Madison Jean Martens

La Motte

Clayton Borrenpohl

Lost Nation

Dane Durkop

Low Moor

Matthew Ivan Jess

Klay Steven Schnoor

Lowden

Stephanie M. Howell

Maquoketa

Gracie Joyce Blair

Peter Kristian Carlson

Carley Rae Davis

Dane Elmegreen

Angela Hope Evans

Harley Marie Eye

Joshua D. Grigg

Breann Naomi Lu Harpole

Abbey Nicole Hosch

Amber Marie Humphrey

Hunter Johnson

Cael J. Koob

Ella Leigh Lemke

Levi Livermore

Hunter Robert Manning

Jaxon Manning

Tessa Salina McCutcheon

Darrell Miller

Jackie Anna Miller

Autumn Renae Mitts

Dylan Said

Wyatt Schwenker

Joshua Shubrook

Autumn Katarina Storm Sonstegard

Caide Michael Steffen

Samantha Jo Streeper

Sean Swanson

Benjamen Lynn Thines

Russell Voss

Jenna Marie Wiebenga

Marion

Blais Henry Richards

Miles

Bridget Marie Dunkel

Princeton, Iowa

Lisa E. Moore

Sabula

Abagail Jane Green

Lacey Beth Ritchie

Madalyn Frances Rixen

Aleigha Marie Robinson

Emily Jean Struve

Chelsy M. Welch

Springbrook

Garrett Roth

Waterloo

Glenn Paul Dalbey

Wyoming, Iowa

Aubrey Gene Bahl

Cornell, Illinois

Mattison Bartley

Fulton, Illinois

Katie Marie Beyer

Keegan Marie Lynne Eyer

Hunter D. Gossard

Alyssa Milder

Adelie Alice Mure-Ravaud

Devin Scott VanZuiden

Morrison, Illinois

Maria Suzanne Kempthorne

Mt. Carroll, Illinois

Kristen Marie Houzenga

Peoria, Illinois

Alissa Elizabeth VanStechelman

Prophetstown, Illinois

Kayleen Alexis Church

Savanna, Illinois

Zoe Ann Marie Bird

Kathleen Frances Dersham

Michelle Jo Green

Kyla Elaine Kampas

Sterling, Illinois

Shawna Leigh Snapp

Thomson, Illinois

Caitlyn Teri Bailey

Pippin Clayton Zach Legel

Lyndon, Illinois

Heather J. Allison

For more information, contact Mardell Mommsen Flippen at Clinton Community College, 244-7001.

