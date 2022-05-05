CLINTON – Clinton Community College will celebrate its 75th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 6.
The ceremony will take place at W.J. Yourd Gymnasium, 817 Eighth Ave. South, at 6 p.m.
A Grab ‘n Go cupcake reception will immediately follow the ceremony. The CCC Commencement Ceremony will be live streamed on Clinton Community College’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/clintoncommunitycollegeia.
Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly has invited family and friends of the graduates to join the celebration.
“Our graduates have achieved an amazing accomplishment in two very difficult years,” he said. “This is a chance for us to recognize and celebrate this milestone with family and friends.”
Involved in the CCC Commencement ceremony are:
• Faculty marshals: Catherine Petersen, Shawn Hamerlinck
• Student marshals: Kaylee Vos, Chris Dorsey
• Speakers: Graduates MacKenzie Jackley, Peter Carlson, and Claire Blinkinsop, and Gina Schwartz of the CCC Nursing Class of 1972
• Vocalist: Juliana Clark
• Instrumentalists: Sally Meyers playing the keyboard and Dave Layton playing the saxophone
• Commencement assistants: Briana Banker, Paige Bauer, Alice Coats, Cristian Nocelott Grant, Nicholas Mann, Brent Moore, Gideon Mussmann, Chelsea Stowers
• Signer: Sheryl Gray
The first graduating class had 86 graduates, including many veterans who had returned from World War II. The 2022 class totals 176 graduates, with 11 earning High Honors signified by cords, and 57 graduates earning Honors. Regarding the degrees earned:
• Associate of Arts: 83
• Associate of Arts & Associate of Science: 8
• Associate of Science only: 15
• Associate of Applied Science: 31
• Associate of Applied Science & Certificate: 1
• Diploma & Certificate: 2
• Diploma: 7
• Certificate: 29
Twenty graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be attending as well. These students were part of the virtual commencement ceremonies held due to the pandemic.
The CCC Nursing Pinning Ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, May 6 in the CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. Speakers for the Nursing Pinning include nursing instructors Ramon Tieso and Kara Spooner, CCC Nursing Class of 1972 graduate Gina Schwartz, and CCC Dean of Instruction Amy Madsen-Smith.
Student speakers include Abigail Grau and Keira Fullick. Kara Spooner will present Licensed Practical Nursing pins and Sarah Lassen will present Associate Degree of Nursing pins. Seventeen students have earned their ADN degree and four have earned the LPN degree.
The pinning ceremony will be live streamed at https://zoom.us/s/92549378271.
Graduates of the Clinton Community College Class of 2022 are:
Bellevue
Ryan Patrick Dunn
Adrian Julianna Humphrey
Alex Knief
Adrianna Kay Trenkamp
Bryant
Melissa Margaret Holdgrafer
Makenzie Aaron Petersen
Calamus
Alison Renee Edens
Camanche
Morgan Butt
Leslie Anne Deters
Jay William Eversoll
Jennifer Elizabeth Eversoll
Courtland Richard Taylor Filgo
Katarina Kay Ann Forari
Lexie Hart
James Dillon Holmes
Mitchell Lawrence Jahns
Payton Thomas Nicol
Caitlyn Marie Rasso
Mark Nicholas Riehm
Zachery Schutte
Emyrson Faith Seeser
Jordan Nicole Smith
Jaelyn Elizabeth Snyder
Charlotte
Miya Elizabeth Messerich
Aubrey Marie O’Dell
Alexis Ellyn Vetter
Clinton
Shalaya Austin
Nicholas Bails
Cassidy Jo Balk
Morgan Elizabeth Bennett
Claire Julia Blinkinsop
Morgan Renee Bork
Richard Dominic Capella
Molly Jo Chapman
Brecken Lee Craig
Bailey Noel Crigger
Aurora R. Cuatlacuatl
Samantha Elsie Dann
Summer Lynne Davis
Sarah Jean Demeyer
Josalynn Marie Drake
Eli Eugene Eggers
Noah Aloysius Eggers
Alec J Evers
Travis Patrick Eversoll
Kathryn LaRue French
Keira Ann Fullick
Elizabeth Xavia Green
Karlee R. Griswold
Zachary David Hahn
Evan Hessing
Kylie Alivia Housenga
Mackenzie Mae Jackley
Danyka Michele Jaeger
Samantha Jo Kilburg
Anna Louise Kurtz
Logan Boyd Lemke
Kayla Lubben
Danielle Elaine Malone
Xena Gisella Mangler
Stephanie M. Manning
Ashley Rae Maze
Baylee McNamara
Ethan N. Melvin
Travis Howard Morehead
Zavion Thomas Moses
Macy Mulholland
James Joseph Napolitano
Elisa Isabel Nuno
Emma Marie Raab
Jaime L. Rekenthaler
Kayla Robinson
Olivia Dale Schroeder
Robin Lynn Schultz
Diana Sue Katherine Schumacher
Nicholas A. Scott
Casey Michael Shannon
Jaclyn Nicole Sisneros
Casey Jean Slade
Alison R. Smith
Christina Snodgrass
Makenzi Jean Sparks
Sage Icaro Steen
Paige Elizabeth Stickell
Evan M. Tiesman
Jordan Renee Voss
Jordan Christopher Walters
Crystal Rose Watts
Travis James Welch
Kaneesha Williams
Davenport
Lindy Lor-Ann Heister
Fawn Taya Moncrief
Delmar
Tenley Rae Cavanagh
Kaitlin Christine Felderman
Eliza Jane Linden
Des Moines
Grace Marie Rowland
DeWitt
Joseph E. Bock Jr.
Jesse Fay Everhart
Logan N. Frett
Kayla Marie Gerard
Abigail Ellen Grau
Robert Lee Howard
Jaide Josephine Kueter
Benjamin Lyle Mason
Andrew D. Ransford
Jaymie J. Ransford
Justin Thomas Vanderbilt
Hannah Lu VanderHeiden
Goose Lake
Madison Jean Martens
La Motte
Clayton Borrenpohl
Lost Nation
Dane Durkop
Low Moor
Matthew Ivan Jess
Klay Steven Schnoor
Lowden
Stephanie M. Howell
Maquoketa
Gracie Joyce Blair
Peter Kristian Carlson
Carley Rae Davis
Dane Elmegreen
Angela Hope Evans
Harley Marie Eye
Joshua D. Grigg
Breann Naomi Lu Harpole
Abbey Nicole Hosch
Amber Marie Humphrey
Hunter Johnson
Cael J. Koob
Ella Leigh Lemke
Levi Livermore
Hunter Robert Manning
Jaxon Manning
Tessa Salina McCutcheon
Darrell Miller
Jackie Anna Miller
Autumn Renae Mitts
Dylan Said
Wyatt Schwenker
Joshua Shubrook
Autumn Katarina Storm Sonstegard
Caide Michael Steffen
Samantha Jo Streeper
Sean Swanson
Benjamen Lynn Thines
Russell Voss
Jenna Marie Wiebenga
Marion
Blais Henry Richards
Miles
Bridget Marie Dunkel
Princeton, Iowa
Lisa E. Moore
Sabula
Abagail Jane Green
Lacey Beth Ritchie
Madalyn Frances Rixen
Aleigha Marie Robinson
Emily Jean Struve
Chelsy M. Welch
Springbrook
Garrett Roth
Waterloo
Glenn Paul Dalbey
Wyoming, Iowa
Aubrey Gene Bahl
Cornell, Illinois
Mattison Bartley
Fulton, Illinois
Katie Marie Beyer
Keegan Marie Lynne Eyer
Hunter D. Gossard
Alyssa Milder
Adelie Alice Mure-Ravaud
Devin Scott VanZuiden
Morrison, Illinois
Maria Suzanne Kempthorne
Mt. Carroll, Illinois
Kristen Marie Houzenga
Peoria, Illinois
Alissa Elizabeth VanStechelman
Prophetstown, Illinois
Kayleen Alexis Church
Savanna, Illinois
Zoe Ann Marie Bird
Kathleen Frances Dersham
Michelle Jo Green
Kyla Elaine Kampas
Sterling, Illinois
Shawna Leigh Snapp
Thomson, Illinois
Caitlyn Teri Bailey
Pippin Clayton Zach Legel
Lyndon, Illinois
Heather J. Allison
For more information, contact Mardell Mommsen Flippen at Clinton Community College, 244-7001.
