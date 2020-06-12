CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association has announced the recipients of the 2020•2021 CCDA High School Scholarships.
Graduating seniors at each of Clinton County’s six high schools will receive $1,000 scholarships. The recipients were chosen by scholarship committees at each of their respective high schools. Students may use the money to further their education at a four•year college, two•year community college or technical school.
This is the 13th year for the CCDA scholarships, which were begun by the CCDA Board of Directors to honor the county’s graduates and to promote the value of education among all students.
Receiving the CCDA Scholarships for 2020-21 are:
• Calamus•Wheatland High School: Sammie Flagel and Lauren VonMuenster.
• Camanche High School: Ethan Buckley, Tarah Wehde and Markee Low.
• Clinton High School: Aldolfo Cuatlacuatl, Natalie Dornbush, Haley Kyle, Fatima Mehmood, Kimberly Powell, Kira Price, Abigail Temple and Justin Wenzel.
• DeWitt Central High School: Crystal Burke, Lauren Cooper, Zach Hinkle, Emma Kizer, Grace Pfeifle and Erin Suhr.
• Northeast High School: Trey McAleer and Isabelle Clarke.
• Prince of Peace Academy and College Preparatory: Alexis Rickertsen.
