CLINTON — Clinton County Development Association Board Vice-President Les Shields outlined the process for the county to apply for a grant for impending communications upgrades.
Shields cannot make any assurances that there would be any funding available to the county, he told Clinton County supervisors Monday. The county must submit an official request to the CCDA.
Shields recommended the county focus on options within the communications upgrade in applying for the funding rather than thinking about the whole scope of the project.
“I would be interested to see an application,” Shields said. “The way that will happen, the one-page application gives our executive board the broad parameters of what the request is about. And the executive board decides whether they will put that on the agenda to be presented to the entire board of directors. And then if the majority of the board approves, a committee is appointed to dig deeper into the projects and identify from our standpoint funding streams and other parameters of any grant we might approve.”
Shields noted the CCDA went through 10 weeks of lack of resources when the Wild Rose Casino was shut down. If the CCDA and casino faces another shutdown, it will severely impact the agency’s available funding for a grant, Shields said.
Clinton County Supervisor Chairman Dan Srp said including the communications tower in the projects is the main variable outside of the equipment purchase that the county needs to make.
Shields said that, based on the 27-year history of the organization and a CCDA policy statement, CCDA does grant funds to retire debt, so the county can’t request funds to pay off a debt.
“That’s just a policy,” Shields said. “A policy is a living document. It’s subject to change. It’s subject to the unique situation. But I’m just warning you that that is a possible hook.
“If you’ve already got the funds to do the project and are doing the project, you can’t come in and say, help us make our next payment or help us pay it off,” said Shields. “That’s why I talked about identifying an option within the project. An option that you cannot do or will not do in order to save money but if someone would kick in some money to help you with it, you could maybe swing it.“
The Board also received an update Monday on the 911 communications project. See Wednesday’s Clinton Herald for the full story.
