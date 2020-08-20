CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association approved allocating an additional $10,000 for disaster relief.
The CCDA board approved the measure Wednesday. In April, the board approved allocating $10,000 to the Disaster Recovery Coalition of Clinton County. The board said it intended to use funds from a gaming grant it expected the Clinton School District to forfeit. The funds for the latest $10,000 allocation will come out of the general fund.
Board Treasurer Dave Sivright said his initial reasoning for placing the potential action on the agenda was the uptick in virus activity. He also noted some businesses are at limited capacity. There are people who are not getting paychecks or full paychecks yet, Sivright said. Sivright also referenced the recent storm, causing county residents who lost power to throw away food. Sivright believes the CCDA needs to make another donation.
“I thought we should discuss making another donation,” Sivright said. “The Wild Rose had a real good month in June when they reopened and we’ve got the money.“
Board Vice President Les Shields noted since the first $10,000 donation, the CCDA had 10 weeks of lack of income from the Wild Rose Casino because of the shutdown. The CCDA stopped the grant round for his fall, Shields added. The board must also consider that it faces at least $8,000 and maybe more for background investigations for two new board members, Shields said. The CCDA will not know whether it will be required to use the funds for background checks until after Aug. 27, Shields stated.
Board Director Brigham Tubbs supported allocating the funds. He said he would like to see the funds come out of the general fund and not the director’s choice fund.
The board unanimously approved the motion to grant an additional $10,000 for disaster relief.
