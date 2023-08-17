Clinton, IA -- The Clinton County Development Association is now accepting applications for positions on the Board of Directors. Resumes and letters expressing interest in the position must be received by September 30, 2023.
Candidates must be residents of Clinton County. Interested individuals need to submit in writing a resume and letter to the Clinton County Development Association, PO Box 2061, Clinton, IA 52733-2061. These documents may also be submitted via email at HYPERLINK "mailto:admin@clintoncountydevelopment.org" admin@clintoncountydevelopment.org. Please call 563-242-5702 to confirm receipt of your documents.
Interested applicants should describe in their resume his/her experiences and/or extent of participation in leadership in business, government, philanthropy, or the non-profit community. Based on a careful review of the submitted resumes and letters of interest, the field of candidates will be narrowed down. Following an interview process, candidates will be selected, and will be required to complete both an extensive Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation Background Check and a License Application to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. Pending the positive outcome of both of these processes, the individuals chosen will be officially seated on the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2024.
