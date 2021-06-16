CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association has allocated $425,000 in grants to 27 applicants.
The CCDA approved the 2021 spring grant recommendations at Wednesday's board meeting. The organization received 29 applications, totaling $923,000 in requests, for the spring grant cycle, CCDA Director Brigham Tubbs said. One project application was canceled by the applicant due to an increase in construction costs, Tubbs said. One project was excluded because it was not fully funded, Tubbs noted.
"The application scored well and we are going to recommend that they raise the needed funds and then reapply in the fall," Tubbs said.
The remaining 27 applications received CCDA grants, Tubbs said.
The CCDA allocated $30,000 or more to five projects. The largest grant of over $58,000 was awarded to the Lyons District Foundation for the Lyons Farmer's Market pavilion. The CCDA awarded $45,000 to the Clinton School District for the Max Lynn tennis courts and to the Friends of Riverview Stadium for updates. The board allocated over $33,000 to the Clinton Regional Development Corporation for attraction for Clinton County and $30,000 to the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department for a quick-attack truck replacement.
Grants (Applicant, Project, Amount Awarded)
• Against the Ropes, GACC Academy of Wellness Development, $2,600.
• Calamus-Wheatland Athletic Boosters, football equipment/uniforms, $13,500.
• Calamus-Wheatland Community School District, daycare furniture, toys, equipment and technology, $22,766.40.
• Calamus Wheatland Community School District, Promethean technology update, $18,856.80.
• Calamus Wheatland Hometown Pride, Calamus mural, $700.
• CALCO/City of Calamus, safety updates/remodel, $8,967.60.
• Camanche Community School District, Camanche High gymnasium, $18,770.40.
• Central DeWitt Intermediate School, stage update, $26,863.20.
• City of Camanche/Fire Department, Mud Motor rescue boat package, $7,085.
• Clinton Area Boy Scouts of America, Yellowstone 100-There and Back Again, $8,763.60.
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, lighting equipment, $4,500.
• Clinton Art Association, elevator upgrade, $3,312.
• Clinton School District, Max Lynn tennis courts, $45,000.
• Clinton County Historical Society Museum, Let's Connect, $6,035.
• Clinton Kiwanis Foundation, Kiwanis youth kitchen, $5,750.
• Clinton Regional Development Corp., Attraction for Clinton County, $33,507.
• Concerned DeWitt Citizens, accessible parking lot, $6,427.65.
• Delmar Volunteer Fire Department, quick-attack truck replacement, $30,000.
• Downtown Clinton Alliance, City of Clinton mural, $3,440.
• Friends of Riverview Stadium, Riverview Stadium 2021 updates, $45,000.
• Hero Haven, coach retreat and training, $1,620.
• Low Moor Volunteer Fire Department, gear washer and racking, $2,578.50.
• Lyons District Foundation, Lyons Farmers Market pavilion, $58,451.50.
• MercyOne Healthcare Foundation, CT scanner, $24,000.
• Midwest Pets for Life, They're Cuter when they're Spayed and Neutered, $3,271.35.
• Sawmill Museum, 10th anniversary month-long celebration, $8,910.
• YWCA Clinton, Children's Center, $14,324.
