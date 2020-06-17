CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association on Wednesday approved spring grants, totaling $360,000, that will go to 12 organizations.
They include six grants of $35,000 or more.
The Lost Nation Booster Club and Lost Nation Fire received a grant for $58,041 for firefighting gear. The Charlotte Firefighters Association received $49,373 for Air-Paks. The CCDA allocated $49,000 to the Midwest Lumber Museum doing business as the Sawmill Museum for a universal exhibit. The Clinton Fire Department was granted a $45,000 grant for personal protective equipment replacement.
The Skyline Center and the Clinton County Conservation Board also received grants between $35,000 and $37,000. The other six grants were between $7,000 and $35,000.
“This is one of the most frustrating things about being a board member of this board is having limited funds to meet all the requests of our nonprofit partners in Clinton Clinton County,” CCDA Board Vice President Les Shields said. “Not just the nonprofits but also the local government-based organizations, too. The needs are always greater than the funds available and it’s probably our most discouraging task.”
The board at an earlier meeting this year voted to reduce the total grant amount by $50,000, taking it from $410,000 to $360,000.
More than $1.4 million was requested in 36 grant applications. The CCDA Review Committee reviewed 27 applications. Nine applications were disqualified.
2020 Spring grant awards winners include:
• Charlotte Firefighters Association, Air-Paks, 49,373.
• Lost Nation Booster Club/Lost Nation Fire Co., firefighting gear, $58,041.
• City of Clinton/Fire Department, PPE replacement, $45,000.
• Central Saber Athletic Boosters Club Inc., concessions remodel, $12,776.
• Skyline Center, Inc., handicap accessible van, $36,819.
• Midwest Lumber Museum dba The Sawmill Museum, universal exhibit, $49,000.
• Fishing Has No Boundaries Eastern Iowa Chapter, Rock Creek recreation enhancements, $19,044.
• Clinton County Conservation Board, Rock Creek Campground electrical, $35,023.
• Clinton County Historical Society Museum, HVAC project, $14,273.
• Camanche Community School District, ACT programming, $11,846.
• YWCA Clinton, pool locker room updates, $7,776.
• City of Calamus, playground equipment, $21,029.
