CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association on Wednesday awarded over $550,000 in grants for the 2021 fall grant cycle.
The CCDA board unanimously approved the motion to approve the grant recommendations, awarding 20 grants.
Three organizations were awarded $75,000 grants, the highest amount any organization received during the fall grant distribution. The City of Clinton Fire Department, City of Delmar and Calamus Wheatland Community School District were awarded $75,000 grants.
The grant to the Clinton Fire Department will go toward an ambulance purchase. The Clinton Fire Department is planning to start retrofitting its current ambulances in 2024 and needed a back-up ambulance when the department sends the current ones in to be retrofitted, Clinton Fire Chief Joel Atkinson said. The cost of the ambulance purchase will be around $180,000 with equipment, Atkinson said.
"I want to thank the CCDA for the support," Atkinson said.
The grant to the City of Delmar will go toward a depot embankment wall restoration, while the grant to the Calamus Wheatland School District will help fund preschool and daycare construction.
The CCDA also awarded over $50,000 to a fourth organization. The Clinton Community School District's Whitter Elementary School was granted $53,292 for the Whittier playground project.
2021 Fall Grants
• Calamus Wheatland Community School District, Preschool and Daycare construction, $75,000
• City of Clinton/Fire Department, Ambulance purchase, $75,000
• City of Delmar, Depot embankment wall restoration, $75,000
• Clinton Community School District/Whittier Elementary, Whittier Elementary playground project, $53,292
• Gateway Area Foundation, Wilson Lofts business incubators, $38,856
• Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Traffic and community safety, $37,275
• Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, Purchase sound and shop equipment, $32,368
• Women's Health Services of Eastern Iowa, Parking Lot/Rooftop Unit, $31,000
• Low Moor Hometown Pride Inc., Veterans memorial restoration, $26,520
• Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department, Grass truck upgrade, $22,500
• Skyline Center, Inc., Vehicle, $16,324
• City of Charlotte, Veterans Memorial restoration, $15,895
• Andover Volunteer Fire Department, Paving in front of station and Memorial, $15,672
• Curtis Mansion Historical Foundation, Roofing project, $10,576
• Grand Mound EMS, AED project, $7,345
• DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department, Computer replacement, $6,407
• Information, Referral and Assistance, ABS merger project, $4,403
• Bright Spot Therapeutic Riding Center, Riding Center improvement, $3,750
• Calamus Wheatland Hometown Pride, Calamus mural lighting, $2,250
• American Legion Post 238-Boy Scout Troop 29, Equipment replacement, $1,450
