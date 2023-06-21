CLINTON — From a playground and school library to a pavilion and fire equipment, the Clinton County Development Association on Wednesday awarded gaming revenue grants to 11 projects throughout Clinton County.
The CCDA’s spring grant pool of $450,000 will be distributed to the following agencies based on Wednesday board action. They include:
• Andover Volunteer Fire Department, $50,000 for a fire engine purchase.
• Calamus-Wheatland School District, $74,577 for library improvements.
• Charlotte Firefighters Association/Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department, $2,094 for a gas monitor with pump.
• Clinton County Agricultural Society, $33,000 for a pavilion project.
• Clinton County Conservation Board, $50,000 for a restroom renovation project.
• Clinton County Special Athletes, uniforms, bus, bocce and power lifting, $28,153.
•Clinton Fine Arts Association, “Improve our Instruments”, $35,111.
• DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department, tanker replacement, $50,000.
• Friends of Riverview Stadium, stadium updates, $20,000.
• Lost Nation Boosters Club/Lost Nation American Legion, bathrooms, $32,065.
• Northeast School District Parent-Teacher Organization, playground, $75,000.
The CCDA is the nonprofit sponsor of the license for the Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton. Its purpose is to provide financial assistance through grant programs for local organizations and charities that work to improve the overall vitality and quality of life in Clinton County through educational, social, cultural, and environmental programs and initiatives.
The CCDA had received $1.4 million in grant funding requests for 32 projects during the $450,000 spring grant application process.
“There was not a lot of money to go around towards $1.4 million (in requests),” CCDA board member Joel Dieckmann said.
“Well done. It’s tough when you’ve got over a million dollars requested,” CCDA President David Sivright responded. “There’s some things on here you probably would have liked to fund, but we budgeted $450,000.”
Applicants could apply for no more than $75,000 and had to show a 25% match. In determining whether an organization met the matching funds requirement, in-kind contributions of labor or land toward the specific grant could not be used to qualify toward the 25%. In-kind material contributions did qualify.
“(There are) a lot of projects from out in the county so I think you’ll be happy,” Siviright commented to CCDA board member Rita Hart, of Wheatland, who attended the meeting via conference call.
CCDA board members also approved a $30,000 emergency funding request from Midwest Pets for Life to assist in paying for a roof repair project at its building at 129 Fourth Ave. South, Clinton. That money will be combined with insurance funding and $1,200 provided by Midwest Pets for Life to repair the roof and correct water issues that caused damage.
Fall grant round underway
Clinton County Development Association grant applications for the fall 2023 grant round are now available. Grant applications are online and can be found at the Clinton County Development Association’s website at http://www.clintoncountydevelopment.org.
The maximum amount that can be requested is $75,000. Fall grants are awarded with the goal of accomplishing economic, civic or community development within Clinton County. The 2023 total allocation for fall grants is $450,000. Applicants may apply for no more than $75,000 and must show a 25% match.
In determining whether an organization meets the matching funds requirement, in-kind contributions of labor or land toward the specific grant shall not qualify toward the 25%. In-kind material contributions will qualify.
In order to be considered, an organization cannot have more than two open CCDA grants at the time the application is due, which is Aug. 9 for the fall 2023 grant round.
You can begin a grant application online, save it and return to complete it later. All applications must be submitted online by the deadline of Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Central Time. The Fall grants will be awarded in November.
For help with the online grant process or any questions, contact CCDA Administrative Agent Jennifer Gutierrez at 242-5702 or by email at admin@clintoncountydevelopment.org.
