CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association on Wednesday announced its list of fall grant recipients.
Twenty projects were awarded funding from the $650,000 fall grant pool created from gaming revenue dollars overseen by the CCDA board. Of the 20 projects selected to receive grants, 11 grant requests were fully funded.
Five requests will receive $75,000, which is the maximum amount awarded through the fall grant program. They include the Calamus-Wheatland School District, the Camanche School District, the city of Clinton Fire Department, the River King and Queen Athletic Booster Club, and Victory Center Ministries.
The full list of recipients, award amounts and funded projects include:
• Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center, $12,375, vehicle.
• Calamus-Wheatland Athletic Boosters, $14,147, weight room equipment.
• Calamus -Wheatland School District, $75,000 preschool playground.
• Calamus-Wheatland Hometown Pride, $32,805, downtown business incubator.
• Camanche School District, $75,000, exercise and wellness center equipment.
• Central Community Historical Society Museum, $1,950, replace fluorescent lights with LED lights.
• Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department, $12,025, grass truck equipment.
• City of Charlotte, $56,250, playground and campground updates.
• City of Clinton Fire Department, $75,000 ambulance power-load cot system.
• City of Delmar, $42,088, street scape lighting.
• City of Welton, $9,650, park improvements.
• Grand Mound EMS, $27,944, personal protective equipment.
• Information, Referral and Assistance, $4,923, handicap door.
• Lyons District Foundation, $9,375, upgrade Christmas lights.
• Pathway Living Center, $37,519, parking lot and building improvements.
• River King and Queen Athletic Booster Club, $75,000, Duke Slater Memorial.
• St. Joseph School, $12,529, gym floor.
• The Sawmill Museum, $37,500, beautifying the Sawmill for 10 years.
• Victory Center Ministries, $7,500, homeless shelter bathroom remodel.
• YWCA Clinton, $31,421, pool sustainability.
The CCDA earlier this year set $650,000 as the total amount to be awarded during the fall grant round. Applicants may apply for no more than $75,000 and must show a 25% match. Recipients and the amounts awarded are determined through work completed by the CCDA’s screening committee and a scoring process.
The Clinton County Development Association in June also unanimously approved awarding 21 gaming grants totaling just shy of $650,000 through its 2022 spring grant program. The three largest grants — $75,000 each — went to the Calamus-Wheatland School District to update the district’s technology, the Goose Lake Fire Department to replace a pumper firetruck, and the Wheatland EMS/Calamus Volunteer Co. for a rescue truck.
The CCDA, which has an 11-member board of directors, is the nonprofit sponsor of the license for the Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton. Its purpose is to provide financial assistance through grant programs for local organizations and charities that work to improve the overall vitality and quality of life in Clinton County through educational, social, cultural, and environmental programs and initiatives, according to the CCDA website.
