CLINTON — Grant applications for the Clinton County Development Association’s fall 2021 grant round are now available.
Fall grants are awarded with the goal of accomplishing economic, civic or community development within Clinton County. The 2021 total allocation for the fall grants is $550,883.
Applicants may apply for no more than $75,000 and must show a 25% match. In determining whether an organization meets the matching funds requirement, in-kind contributions of labor or land toward the specific grant shall not qualify toward the 25%. In-kind material contributions will qualify. In order to be considered, an organization cannot have more than two open CCDA grants at the time the application is due.
To apply, go to the CCDA’s website at http://www.clintoncountydevelopment.org and click on Grant Information, then click on What you need before you apply for a grant, then click on Apply Now or click on Menu, then click on Apply for a Grant, and then click on Apply Now.
Applicants will then be taken to the new online grant application site. You will need to create an account and then fill out the application’s four parts. If you already have an account, click apply next to CCDA Fall Grant 2021.
For help, contact Jennifer Gutierrez at (563) 242-5702 or e-mail her at admin@clintoncountydevelopment.org.
Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 4:30 p.m. The on-line form must show 100% on all four parts before being submitted. If you have trouble submitting, contact the CCDA prior to the Aug. 11 deadline. Fall grants will be awarded in November.
