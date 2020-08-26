CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association has approved use of money markets.
The CCDA approved a banking resolution authorizing the use of either Certificates of Deposit or money markets. Board Vice President Les Shields noted CD rates are considerably lower than what the organization is currently receiving on CDs.
“It seems it would be advantageous to have better access to the money without taking that interest hit,” Shields said.
A money market in most cases pays at least marginally higher interest than a CD, Shelds said. Money markets generally do an average daily balance with posting of interest monthly, he added.
“If you took out some money in the middle of the month, it just affects the average daily balance,” Shields said. “So it makes it to where the funds are more readily available and then in basically every case a higher rate of return.”
Shields added the policy previously only allowed CDs. The resolution offers another investment option for the board to consider, Shields said.
Board Director Brigham Tubbs believes it is a good idea for the board to look at money markets in addition to CDs. He noted the atypical time currently, adding CDs typically will pay more than a money market account. A CD insulates the group from falling interest rates, Tubbs added.
“We’re at historically low interest rates now,” Tubbs said. “So maybe it does make some sense to look at money markets right now greater than CDs. But one thing to remember is it works both ways. It does insulate you from falling rate but I’m not sure we can fall too much lower right now but there is the other side of that coin. It’s probably a good idea to take a look, at having a couple of us look at what happens when CDs mature and make sure we maximize our return on those funds when they’re available.”
Board Members Tom Fullerton, Dave Sivright, Tubbs and CCDA Administrative Agent Jennifer Gutierrez were appointed to serve on a finance committee. Shields had recommended a committee be appointed to look at the organization’s investment portfolio and make decisions when the CD comes due whether to renew the CD or invest in a money market and at what institution.
