ANDOVER – The Andover Volunteer Fire Department has made improvements to the fire station thanks to a gaming grant awarded by the Clinton County Development Association.
Last fall, the fire department received $15,672, which became $19,590 after meeting the CCDA’s matching funds requirement.
The last time significant work was done to the station at 1367 Washington St. was about 15 years ago when the northern part of the building was added. The building concrete was supplied by Quality Concrete.
With the CCDA grant, and the employ of Preston Ready Mix, the area outside of that portion of the station, which houses the department’s fire trucks and is lined with five large doors facing the street, has been paved. The sidewalk leading around the building is a new addition as well.
The grant was also utilized to erect a memorial statue by SVJ Creative Designs, of Kellogg, Minnesota. The bronze life-size firefighter stands near the door to the fire station. The plaque mounted to the left of the statue is framed by red lights and exhibits its dedication to the memory of Justin Faur, who died in 2005, and all other past members of the Andover Fire Department while also paying tribute to the city’s firefighters and the community.
Faur, a 23-year-old firefighter with the Andover Volunteer Fire Department‚ died April 30, 2005. Faur was rescuing his employer, Dwight Johnson, from a liquid manure pit when he was overcome by toxic manure gases, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Faur and Johnson‚ a Clinton County cattle farmer‚ were flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals, where they both remained hospitalized until their deaths. Johnson died April 20‚ 2005. Faur died 10 days later.
Faur was named a recipient of the Carnegie Medal for Heroism in July 2006. The medal is given to those who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.
The August 2020 derecho brought the realization of the need for another important addition to the fire station, as many fire stations at that time found themselves without any source of back-up power. With funding obtained from the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, the Andover Fire Department installed a Generac generator.
Andover Fire Chief Rich Johannsen told the Herald that his hope would be to someday meet federal regulations so the station could be designated as an emergency shelter. In the case of another disaster such as the derecho, the generator would then be able to ensure people who have medical needs, such as those who use breathing treatment machines, can be accommodated.
“Nothing I more look forward to,” Chief Johannsen said, “than my next breath.”
Next, the department is working on acquiring new fire gear. The National Fire Protection Agency recommends that it be replaced every 10 years, a time frame that the Andover Fire Department’s gear has surpassed. The stitching has begun to loosen and the material is stained. The biggest concern, however, is the carcinogens the fire gear has been exposed to.
The Andover Volunteer Fire Department is composed of 22 people, all of whom volunteer their time while also working other full-time jobs. This considerably small crew is responsible for the protection of not only Andover, but Elk River and Hampshire townships. Andover, additionally, offers the challenge of being without any fire hydrants.
The meal fundraisers held at the fire station, the last of which took place Sunday, display how easily the team works together. Just over 1,000 people turned out for the breakfast the firefighters made and served that day, raising money for the fire department to put toward equipment, training and other community events. The next meal fundraiser, a steak dinner, will take place in September.
“I’d like to give a special thanks to all that support us,” Johannsen said.
If interested in becoming a volunteer, contact the Andover Fire Department at (563) 682-7554.
